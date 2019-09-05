All the new phones, laptops, smart home gadgets and more from IFA 2019

Esto también se puede leer en español.

Samsung Galaxy Fold redo

Undoubtedly the superstar of IFA 2019, Samsung announced the return of its ill-fated foldable, the Galaxy Fold, during this week's show. It will come back to market in Korea first this week, then the rest of the world soon afterwards.

Lenovo Smart Display 7

The Lenovo Smart Display 7 will have a built-in video camera, Google Assistant, plus a touchscreen that shows extra info after you ask certain questions. For example, search for the weather and you'll see a forecast. Ask for a recipe and you'll see the directions broken down by step. 

Lenovo Smart Tab ambient mode

Dock your Yoga Smart Tab or your Smart Tab M8 and you'll see a tailored touchscreen display with shortcuts to control your smart home devices and personalized notifications.

Amazon Fire TV Cube (second generation)

This new Amazon Fire TV streaming box will be available in the US this October. It has a new processor that almost doubles its overall performance, and it supports HDR10 Plus for even greater image quality.  

Anker Nebula Fire TV Edition sound bar

China's Anker partnered with Amazon to make the first Alexa-native sound bar. This one launches globally on Nov. 21.

Philips Hue Vintage Style LED light bulbs

Philips added vintage-style bulbs to its ever-expanding Hue smart LED family.

Philips Hue Smart Button and Smart Plug

Two more additions to the Hue product line give owners more flexibility for controlling and programming their Hue setups.

Acer Predator Thronos Air gaming chair

Last year brought us our first glimpse of Acer's ludicrous gaming chair, the Predator Thronos. This year, Thronos gets a chair massager add-on. Enter the Predator Thronos Air. 

Thronos!

More Thronos.

Acer Predator Triton 500

Back down among the mortals, this new Predator gaming laptop is one of the first with a 300Hz display, which is a spec aimed at competitive gamers.

Acer Concept D Pro

An updated line of laptops for designers, the Concept D Pro has an Nvidia Quadro RTX graphics chip.

Asus VivoWatch SP

The VivoWatch SP looks chic: How accurate will its ECG and blood pressure sensors be?

Garmin Venu smart watch

Garmin Venu looks like a VivoActive watch, but a bit smarter.

Sennheiser Momentum 3 wireless headphones

Sennheiser's third-gen Momentum headphones come with improved noise cancellation.

Samsung Bespoke refrigerators

Samsung's new modular refrigerators come in customizable door and color configurations. Europe only. Sorry, America.

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G

Samsung's got another 5G phone -- and this one might be affordable. Called the Galaxy A90 5G, it will bring 5G to users for a lower price. The 6.7-inch device sports three rear cameras, including a 48-megapixel lens and one 32-megapixel front camera. It's powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 processor and an X50 5G modem

Samsung AirDresser

Samsung has a few new home appliances it plans to market in Europe. The AirDresser is similar to previous products like the LG Styler and the now discontinued Whirlpool Swash home dry cleaning appliances. Samsung also announced a new air purifier and stick vac.

LG appliance AI

LG's new appliance feature, Proactive Customer Care, uses artificial intelligence to monitor compatible appliances for potential problems like temperature drops or poor air flow. When something's amiss, it'll fire off an app alert before the problem escalates.

Razer Blade Stealth 13 ultrabooks

Razer's refresh of its Blade Stealth 13 ultraportable laptop will run Intel's 10nm Ice Lake processors with a quad-core Core i7-1065G7 U-series processor, a Mercury white alternative to basic black (and pink) plus new Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 discrete graphics to replace its MX150 options. 

Lenovo S340 and C340 Chromebooks

Lenovo revealed its refreshes of its budget consumer products: the sub-$500 Chromebook S340 and C340 two-in-ones. The 11-inch Chromebook C340 two-in-one comes in pink or silver -- with an aluminum top for a slightly more premium feel. 

It's also getting a 15-inch big brother that will offer more storage (up to 128GB), a separate numeric keypad and an option for up to a Core i3 processor. The clamshell version, the Chromebook S340, adds a 14-inch model with a 1,920x1,080-pixel screen.

Laptops with Intel Comet Lake CPUs

AcerAsusLenovo, MSI and Razer plan to unveil new laptops using Intel's Comet Lake 10th-generation Core processors. Some of those devices will meet Intel's new Project Athena requirements, designing computers to be even more mobile. 

Bosch Connected Kitchen

Bosch showed off a variety of connected kitchen appliances. Among them are new refrigerator models that include a built-in camera. Pair these fridges with the Home Connect app for AI food identification and storage suggestions. 

You'll find AI in Bosch wall ovens, too. Its Series 8 oven will have a PerfectBake sensor and PerfectRoast meat predict when baked goods or roasts will be fully done.

Bosch Silence Edition Appliances

Bosch's latest line of appliances promise a new level of stealth. Debuting here in Berlin, the Silence Edition Appliance line includes a washer, dryer, dishwasher, fridge and oven hood, each capable of running at very low volumes. 

Grundig OLED TV with Fire TV Edition

This only-in-Germany OLED is the first TV with Alexa and a pair of far-field microphones built-in. That means no looking for the Fire TV remote to talk to Alexa: The TV itself works like an always-listening Echo speaker.

Asus Zephyrus S GX701

The Asus Zephyrus S GX701 will be the first laptop available with a new 300Hz display in October. It will then find its way into more Asus ROG gaming laptops next year. 

Asus ProArt StudioBook One

All the heat-generating components go behind the display on the laptop for creatives, so the Nvidia Quadro RTX 5000 graphics chip doesn't burn a hole through your lap.

Asus ProArt PA32UCX 4K monitor

Asus has a new PC display for the creative set designed to take on the Apple Pro Display XDR.

Yale August smart locks

August announced a European version of that Yale-to-August kit. The new Yale Access module works with Bluetooth the same way the US module does, with a slightly different "L" shape to fit inside European locks.

AEG SensePro Hob temperature probe

Electrolux introduced the SensePro Hob at IFA 2018. This year it added a wireless and battery-less probe that uses a simple antenna to communicate with the hob. 

Electrolux CookView oven

This steam oven has a camera in the handle so you can watch your food while it cooks. 

Electrolux 9000 Premium Edition washer and dryer

This washer and dryer offer matching cleaning cycles that sync up automatically, saving you button presses.

Sony Xperia 5

Sony's Xperia 5 is a smaller phone than many flagships. It's still quite big.

Sennheiser PXC 550 II noise-canceling headphones

Another set of headphones from Sennheiser, this pair aimed at travelers.

TCL Plex smartphone

TCL, the company behind some excellent value TVs, would like to be the next big name in 5G and foldable phones. Meet the TCL Plex, the first phone of many that TCL hints could be released in 2019 and beyond, including 5G and foldable phones.

Sonos Move wireless speaker

The Sonos Move is a battery-powered speaker you can connect to your home's Wi-Fi network or (in a first for Sonos) stream over Bluetooth when you're away from your home. 

JBL Link Music and Link Portable

The JB Link Music and Link Portable further expand the company's already considerable portfolio of Wi-Fi-enabled smart speakers, and the Pulse 4 Bluetooth speaker will offer a dance club in a box when it ships later this fall.

JBL sound bars

Prefer a sound bar without a built-in smart TV system? Well, we have good news: JBL just announced three of them at IFA, the consumer tech trade show based in Berlin. 

