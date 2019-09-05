All the new phones, laptops, smart home gadgets and more from IFA 2019

Undoubtedly the superstar of IFA 2019, Samsung announced the return of its ill-fated foldable, the Galaxy Fold, during this week's show. It will come back to market in Korea first this week, then the rest of the world soon afterwards.
The Lenovo Smart Display 7 will have a built-in video camera, Google Assistant, plus a touchscreen that shows extra info after you ask certain questions. For example, search for the weather and you'll see a forecast. Ask for a recipe and you'll see the directions broken down by step.
This new Amazon Fire TV streaming box will be available in the US this October. It has a new processor that almost doubles its overall performance, and it supports HDR10 Plus for even greater image quality.
Samsung has a few new home appliances it plans to market in Europe. The AirDresser is similar to previous products like the LG Styler and the now discontinued Whirlpool Swash home dry cleaning appliances. Samsung also announced a new air purifier and stick vac.
LG's new appliance feature, Proactive Customer Care, uses artificial intelligence to monitor compatible appliances for potential problems like temperature drops or poor air flow. When something's amiss, it'll fire off an app alert before the problem escalates.
Lenovo revealed its refreshes of its budget consumer products: the sub-$500 Chromebook S340 and C340 two-in-ones. The 11-inch Chromebook C340 two-in-one comes in pink or silver -- with an aluminum top for a slightly more premium feel.
It's also getting a 15-inch big brother that will offer more storage (up to 128GB), a separate numeric keypad and an option for up to a Core i3 processor. The clamshell version, the Chromebook S340, adds a 14-inch model with a 1,920x1,080-pixel screen.
Bosch showed off a variety of connected kitchen appliances. Among them are new refrigerator models that include a built-in camera. Pair these fridges with the Home Connect app for AI food identification and storage suggestions.
You'll find AI in Bosch wall ovens, too. Its Series 8 oven will have a PerfectBake sensor and PerfectRoast meat predict when baked goods or roasts will be fully done.
Bosch's latest line of appliances promise a new level of stealth. Debuting here in Berlin, the Silence Edition Appliance line includes a washer, dryer, dishwasher, fridge and oven hood, each capable of running at very low volumes.
This only-in-Germany OLED is the first TV with Alexa and a pair of far-field microphones built-in. That means no looking for the Fire TV remote to talk to Alexa: The TV itself works like an always-listening Echo speaker.
August announced a European version of that Yale-to-August kit. The new Yale Access module works with Bluetooth the same way the US module does, with a slightly different "L" shape to fit inside European locks.
The JB Link Music and Link Portable further expand the company's already considerable portfolio of Wi-Fi-enabled smart speakers, and the Pulse 4 Bluetooth speaker will offer a dance club in a box when it ships later this fall.