LG's G8X ThinQ is its bid to win over the high-end phone market (and ASMR fans)

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

The top spots in the global phone market are as keenly fought over as Olympic podium spots, and in recent years LG has seen itself slip down out of medal territory to make way for Chinese newcomers such as Huawei. But the South Korean tech giant is fighting back and hopes you'll sit up and take note of its LG G8X ThinQ.

This updated version of the LG G8 ThinQ for the most part does away with the bells and whistles of its predecessor and focuses instead on user experience and the camera.

Gone are the G8's different biometric authentication options. Instead we have just one in-display fingerprint sensor (a first for an LG phone). Also gone is the OLED sound system that LG's been pushing for the past few years on its phone. This is replaced with two "perfectly balanced" 1.2-watt stereo speakers at the top and bottom of the phone.

Now playing: Watch this: LG G8X phone lets you pick two screens or one

The G8X features LG's new UX, which brings more space, higher contrast, bolder fonts and night mode to the interface. Other new additions are an updated camera that features a steady cam, AI action shot, an improved portrait mode and 4K time-lapse.

The one unusual standout feature of the G8X ThinQ could help it appeal to a specific but growing niche: people who make ASMR videos. "ASMR mode" is one of the specific video options available through the built-in camera app. Switch it on to boost the microphone capability by 10 decibels to pick up on and emphasize the minutiae of sounds you may be making.

A brief test of this, in which I sat whispering creepily at the phone and then watching the recordings back in a bar at a high-end London hotel, did prove to me that the recording volume was definitely boosted in this mode. But not being a connoisseur of ASMR, I find it tricky to say whether the mic setting truly enhances the experience of watching ASMR videos.

The other thing that sets the G8X apart is its compatibility with a Dual Screen attachment, which doubles the size of the display. This could make the G8X an alternative to a foldable phone if you're not quite ready to commit to a totally new form factor.

Key LG G8X specs

Display: 6.4-inch OLED FHD Plus.

Chipset: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855.

Memory: 6GB RAM/128GB storage with microSD card slot.

Front camera: 32-megapixels.

Rear camera: 12- and 13-megapixels, OIS.

Battery: 4,000 mAh.

Features: In-screen fingerprint scanner, IP68, Fast Charge 4.0 compatible.

Pricing and availability hasn't yet been announced -- check back for details.