Here are the greatest video games of 2017

The Lost Legacy featured exceptional writing, acting and a pair of female leads that steal the show. Its action and puzzle-solving mechanics helped seal the deal as one of 2017's must-plays and a satisfying supplement to the Uncharted series.
Arguably the best Zelda game ever made, Breath of the Wild not only supplied new Switch owners with an epic title to kickstart the console, but also smartly evolved the franchise in a way that cements it as one of Nintendo's most important milestones.
After years of tedious development, Cuphead and its jaw-dropping 1930's cartoon inspired gameplay finally saw the light of day. As if its wholly unique visual style wasn't enough, Cuphead's seriously challenging platforming made it a knockout.
The follow-up to a title that never really got enough attention turned heads with a much more refined survival horror offering. Between its improved narrative, smartly designed levels and more, The Evil Within 2 succeeded where its predecessor faltered, with improvements along nearly every step of the way.
The 3DS received one of the best Metroid titles in recent memory this year in Metroid: Samus Returns. The game is a remake of 1991's Return of Samus, but for all intents and purposes it felt like a brand new game. Excellent progression and satisfying combat made it a must-play on Nintendo's veteran portable system.
The follow-up to 2014's reboot of the franchise, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus had a lot to live up to. Its heavy-handed story and over-the-top cutscenes complement the overall zaniness of the experience as you lead a resistance against a Nazi-inhabited US in 1961.
Hellblade was a departure from Ninja Theory's typical game style, but this narrative-driven experience that deals with the difficult subject of psychosis is an undoubtedly bold approach towards understanding such a sensitive affliction.
Little Nightmares is a brief platformer that features a beautifully realized albeit macabre presentation. Its environments are ripped from dark fairy tales and its sense of scale makes the player feel all the more helpless. It's not an overly cheerful title, but definitely worth playing.
Persona 5 is a highly-engaging and uniquely stylized experience, featuring smartly refined game play systems all while telling a compelling story of teenagers who fight adult authority figures in an alternate reality.
Without a doubt, Resident Evil 7 is the best in the series since Resident Evil 4 debuted back in 2005. RE7 is not only profoundly in touch with its roots, it also stands confidently as its own independent work of interactive horror.