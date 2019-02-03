15 essential tools every kitchen needs

If you prefer to wash dishes by hand, or don't have room for a dishwasher, I suggest getting a garbage disposal installed. This appliance will save you from clogged sink pipes and a lot of aggravation.
Once you have the big appliances purchased, you're ready for small appliances. The key to getting what you need without cluttering your counters is buying smart. Choose small appliances that can do a lot of various cooking tasks.
A set of four mixing spoons that can double as serving spoons are also good additions to a well-stocked kitchen. Be sure these spoons are metal or wooden. Plastic spoons tend to bend and warp as you use them.
Until recently, my kitchen was overrun with hand-me-down pots and pans. You really only need a few, though. A well-stocked kitchen has three saucepans (of various sizes), a skillet, two baking sheets, a large baking pan and three baking dishes.
If you like to bake, you may also want to add a bread pan, two cake pans and a muffin tin to the list.
Of course, if you have a large family, you may need a few more of these pots and pans. Don't be afraid to add to your collection as the need arises, but remember not to stock up for a wild cooking day that may never come.
I am a firm believer that the kitchen should have its own set of cleaning supplies. For easy cleaning you need a broom, mop, mop bucket, cleaning rags (microfiber clothes, cotton washcloths or disposable wipes), dish towels, disinfectant spray, floor cleaner and dish soap.