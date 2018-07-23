Once upon a time, you could polish silver with a KitchenAid mixer

Stand mixers from KitchenAid have a port on the front of the motor head called the attachment hub. This is where you can screw in attachments that use the mixer's motor to perform different tasks in addition to mixing.
KitchenAid has included an attachment hubs on its mixers since it first made them for the home in 1919. The company says that decades-old attachments that you can find on eBay or in your grandparents' pantry will still fit and work on modern mixers, and modern attachments will fit on old mixers.
We got a look at vintage and new attachments at the KitchenAid Experience Retail Center in Greenville, Ohio, where the stand mixers are assembled.
You pour oil into this metal attachment, then use a little valve at the bottom to release the oil into your mixing bowl. You'd use this when you make dressings like mayonnaise. You couldn't always run to the condiments aisle.