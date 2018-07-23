Once upon a time, you could polish silver with a KitchenAid mixer

CNET también está disponible en español.

The attachment hub

Stand mixers from KitchenAid have a port on the front of the motor head called the attachment hub. This is where you can screw in attachments that use the mixer's motor to perform different tasks in addition to mixing.

KitchenAid has included an attachment hubs on its mixers since it first made them for the home in 1919. The company says that decades-old attachments that you can find on eBay or in your grandparents' pantry will still fit and work on modern mixers, and modern attachments will fit on old mixers. 

We got a look at vintage and new attachments at the KitchenAid Experience Retail Center in Greenville, Ohio, where the stand mixers are assembled.

Oil dropper

You pour oil into this metal attachment, then use a little valve at the bottom to release the oil into your mixing bowl. You'd use this when you make dressings like mayonnaise. You couldn't always run to the condiments aisle.

Knife sharpener

Attachments expand the usefulness of the stand mixer beyond baking, like this knife sharpener.

Silver buffer

When you bring out the good utensils, you can give them a once-over on this attachment.

Pea sheller

This attachment comes from a time when you had to remove peas from their pesky pods by hand. The struggle was real.

Can opener

Pretty self-explanatory and useful.

Citrus juicer

KitchenAid now makes a plastic version of this juicer, but the metal version looks more ready to handle a big batch of fresh mimosas.

Today's citrus juicer

The modern citrus juicer is white and plastic.

Vegetable slicer

KitchenAid still makes multiple attachments designed for cutting produce, like a spiralizer and vegetable sheet cutter.

Food choppers

The newer versions of these food choppers have a nearly identical design.

The modern food grinder

Other than the materials, the design on the food grinder hasn't changed much.

Ice cream maker and spiralizer

An ice cream maker sits where a mixing bowl would normally be. A vegetable spiralizer is inserted in the attachment hub.

Pasta press

You use this attachment to cut fresh pasta.

Ravioli maker

Speaking of pasta, you can stuff homemade ravioli with this contraption.

Grain mill

You can process your own flour with this attachment.

Masticating juicer

This attachment is for the serious juicers. You can also use it to make sauces and jams.

Food processor

This attachment basically doubles the usefulness of the stand mixer.

Vegetable sheet cutter

This one can also be used with fruit. You can use the sheets to make wraps or lasagna.

