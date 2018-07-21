Surprising things your toaster oven can cook

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
Frozen mozzarella sticks are fine but your toaster oven can do better.
I love roasted Brussels sprouts and a toaster oven will provide them.
My roasted Brussels sprouts were nicely roasted. They were crisp and caramelized.
Toaster oven baked potatoes had crispy skin and were light and fluffy inside.
You can cook bratwurst in a toaster oven too.
Can you really bake cookies in a toaster oven?
Yes, you can bake cookies in a toaster oven. And you don't have to make a huge, tempting batch each time.
Baby back ribs finished in the toaster oven came out sticky, sweet, tender and delicious.