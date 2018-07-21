CNET también está disponible en español.

Mozzarella sticks are basic

Frozen mozzarella sticks are fine but your toaster oven can do better. 

Read the article



Brussels sprouts

I love roasted Brussels sprouts and a toaster oven will provide them.

Read the article



Brussels sprouts

My roasted Brussels sprouts were nicely roasted. They were crisp and caramelized.

Read the article



Baked potatoes

Toaster oven baked potatoes had crispy skin and were light and fluffy inside.

Read the article



Bratwurst

You can cook bratwurst in a toaster oven too.

Read the article



An easy bake?

Can you really bake cookies in a toaster oven?

Read the article



Mmm... cookies!

Yes, you can bake cookies in a toaster oven. And you don't have to make a huge, tempting batch each time.

Read the article



Baby back ribs

Baby back ribs finished in the toaster oven came out sticky, sweet, tender and delicious.

Read the article


Now Reading

Surprising things your toaster oven can cook

Up Next

The strangest Amazon Prime Day deals ever

