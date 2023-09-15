Disney Treasure: Inside the Wild $30,000 Suites on the New Cruise Ship

Disney Treasure is Disney's new cruise liner, an enormous, stunning, themed-out ship. Captained by Minnie Mouse, Treasure is the sister ship to Disney Wish, which set sail last year. Where the Wish was Disney's castle on the seas, the Treasure is Disney's "palace."

The Disney Treasure, which has a theme of "adventure," features decor and stylings right out of Agrabah, the setting from Aladdin, in its Grand Hall, including a statue of Aladdin and Jasmine on their magic carpet. There's also plenty of turquoise, teal, gold; carpeting with elephants, peacock feathers, scarab beetles, magic lamps and jewels; and an enormous Moroccan light fixture on the ceiling.