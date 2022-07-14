Disney Wish: Here's How Much The Cruise Ship's Most Expensive Room Costs

Disney's new cruise ship, the Wish, sets sail on its first cruise filled with hardcore Disney vacationers on Thursday. For more casual travelers or those cruise goers that didn't get a chance to book the inaugural sailing, one factor to consider is what the staterooms are like and how much they cost.

Wish is the latest ship in Disney's cruise line, one known for its dedicated service, parade of well-known characters like Captain Minnie, Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck and family-friendly atmosphere. But the Disney magic doesn't come cheap -- a cruise can easily cost three or four times more than more popular options such as Royal Caribbean and Carnival Cruise Line.

Given you spend a large amount of time in your stateroom -- even if it's just in bed -- it's worth noting just what you're getting for your money.

Disney invited me to check out its newest cruise ship, the Disney Wish, in June, which gave me first-hand experience with the ship, including the rooms. You can also see my first-look photos and biggest questions answered here, my review of the Star Wars-themed inclusions onboard here and my list of the most unexpected things on the ship here.

For cruiser goers or Disney fans with cash to burn, there's the most exclusive option, the Wish Tower Suite.

The ridiculously expensive 1,966-square-foot Wish Tower Suite costs upwards of $30,000 for a single cruise and is located in the forward funnel of the Disney Wish. It's Moana themed, decorated with custom Polynesian artwork, props and sculptures.

The two-story suite has two main bedrooms, a children's room, four and a half bathrooms, a dining room, wet bar and a library -- in case you needed those comforts of home on your three-day vacation. It has a chandelier, a spiral staircase, 1,000-thread-count sheets and a private elevator to access the suite.

If you're looking to splurge, you'll have to be patient. If you visit the Disney Cruise Line site for bookings, the suite isn't available on any sailing listed for the next year.

The next best option -- the two-story Royal Suite -- was previously listed for $27,000 for two people on a four-night cruise (it's now also sold out); the one-story Royal Suite is currently listed at $26,763 for a four-night cruise in March 2023 or $17,423 for a three-night cruise in February 2023; and a one-bedroom suite on the Very Merrytime holidays-themed cruise in December is now priced at $12,460.

Disney

If you're not in the mood to spend quite so much money, inside staterooms without any windows start around $1,793 for a three-day cruise for two. There are also ocean-view staterooms starting at $1,967, verandah staterooms priced from $2,153 and concierge staterooms priced from $3,713.

The verandah room I saw was themed after Princess Tiana, with Princess and the Frog artwork adorning its walls. The room has a queen-sized bed, and in a living area separated from the bed with a curtain, there was a fold-out couch, desk, shelving and TV. There were also sliding closets, as well as patio furniture on the verandah. The bathroom was also separated into two segments: one for the toilet and sink, and the other with the shower, bathtub and another sink -- a standard feature for Disney cruise ships that's a rarity in the industry.

One of the fun Easter eggs on the Disney Wish is how the hallway carpet hints at the theming inside each stateroom. The carpet can signal a character from the forest, the sea or a castle, with room theming including The Little Mermaid, Tangled, Sleeping Beauty and Cinderella.