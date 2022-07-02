The Most Unexpected Things on Disney's Newest Cruise Ship, the Wish

A new cruise liner means more opportunities for Disney to include something unexpected. There are so many hidden corners on an enormous cruise ship, and there are Easter eggs everywhere.

Disney invited me to check out its newest cruise ship early, before it sets sail with passengers on July 14. You can also check out my other first-look photos and biggest questions answered here, and my review of the Star Wars-themed inclusions on board here.

The Wish sets sail from Cape Canaveral, Florida. The cost of a three-night cruise on Disney Wish starts at $1,751 for two guests in an inside room. An ocean-view room is priced from $1,925 while a verandah room starts at $2,153 and a concierge room costs $4,313.

A four-night cruise is priced from $2,243 for an inside room for two adults, $2,507 for an ocean-view room, $2,803 for a verandah room and $5,843 for a concierge room.

Here are some of our favorite unexpected finds on the Disney Wish.

Paul Rudd, Anthony Mackie and Brie Larson will make an appearance

As part of the Worlds of Marvel dinner experience, you'll get to see -- and take part in -- a new Avengers short that was filmed just for the immersive restaurant. Ant-Man and the Wasp will be hosting a showcase of Pym and Stark technologies, with Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly reprising their roles as the superheroes.

The epic dinner show will conclude with an on-deck battle "livestreamed" to diners, where Captain America (Anthony Mackie), Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) battle Ultron.

Corinne Reichert/CNET

The Bayou

While we already knew this Princess and the Frog bar was coming to the Disney Wish, it's truly beautiful to see. The green-and-gold color palette; the velvety stools and lounges; the ceiling covered with magnolia flowers and greenery; waterlily chandeliers; dangling glass jars like those in Mama Odie's swamp ship; pillars that look like trees; and even little froggy figures will welcome you to Princess Tiana's favorite hangout.

The Bayou is right around the corner from the Grand Hall.

The ice chamber at Senses Spa

Corinne Reichert/CNET

Book yourself in for lavish spa and beauty treatments at Senses Spa on the cruise liner, and you'll be treated to a surprise new ice chamber to unwind in (which is especially appreciated in the heat of Florida, where you'll be boarding the ship).

The ice lounge has big square blocks that look like ice bricks for you to sit on, walls, floors and ceiling that look like they've been carved from ice and a central block that dispenses the icy air into the room as you relax.

For the first time on a Disney cruise ship, Senses Spa also extends into its own private outdoor space, with jacuzzi spas and round loungers piled high with cushions. You can even add a bottle of champagne and a bowl of strawberries to your treatment.

Up for offer at Senses Spa (for an additional fee, of course) are massages, facials, skin energizers, peels and brighteners, as well as teeth whitening, hair styling, wrinkle softeners, fillers and skin tightening treatments. Included with reservations are a tea ceremony, bathing ritual and foot cleansing ceremony.

Two movie theaters on board

Along with its multiple forms of live entertainment, the Disney Wish features two small movie theaters.

The cinemas are themed after Alice in Wonderland and Neverland, and come complete with a popcorn stand.

If you happen to be sailing when any new Disney, Star Wars, Marvel or Pixar movie premieres, it'll launch in those theaters on the same day as it does on land, so you won't be behind in any of your viewing when you return to shore.

Live entertainment on the ship includes the Walt Disney Theater, which will showcase an Aladdin musical and an original production of The Little Mermaid with projections and puppetry; Luna, an amphitheater that will host Disney villains trivia, karaoke and more; fireworks at sea; and a pirate deck party with Captain Jack Sparrow and Captain Redd from the Pirates of the Caribbean ride.

Corinne Reichert/CNET

A Tangled-themed hair salon

What better theme for a hair salon than Rapunzel? On the Wish, there's a hair and nail salon themed out with Tangled stylings, including a purple and gold color palette, a bellflower chandelier, floating lantern light fixtures and golden curtains held back with flower garlands.

It's a sweet add-on for any little (or big) girls and boys who want an onboard hair makeover or mani-pedi.

Corinne Reichert/CNET

A hallway filled with Arendelle paintings

Corinne Reichert/CNET

Almost more charming than Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure is the hallway leading up to the restaurant. It's filled with decor you'll instantly recognize from Anna's song "Do You Want to Build a Snowman?" including the paintings she sings to, talks to and poses with, and the clock where she watches the hours tick by.

There are also portraits of the royal family, a suit of armor, flickering chandeliers, Nordic wallpaper and pillars and, as you arrive at the restaurant, busts of Anna and Elsa.

Slide on down into the Oceaneer Club

Though you can simply walk your little ones down into the kids club, they might prefer to enter it in style -- aka, via the slide from the Grand Hall right down to the entry of the Oceaneer Club.