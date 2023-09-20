Disney Treasure Cruise Ship: Bookings Now Open for $9K+ Maiden Voyage

Disney has now opened bookings for its next cruise liner, the Disney Treasure.

The Treasure is a stunning, themed-out ship captained by Minnie Mouse, and the sister ship to the Disney Wish, which set sail in summer 2022. Where the Wish was Disney's castle on the seas, the Treasure is Disney's "palace."

As of Sept. 20 at 8 a.m. ET/5 a.m. PT, you can reserve your room on-board the ship -- but expect to spend big if you want to be part of the maiden voyage on Dec. 21-28, 2024: for two adults, an inside room is priced from $9,123; an oceanview room from $9,963; a verandah room from $11,279; and concierge rooms, including the wildly luxurious suites, start at $24,957.

But if you're happy to wait a few extra months until May 2025 for your Disney Treasure cruise, it will cost less than half the price, starting at $3,944 for two adults.