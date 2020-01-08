The big booths of CES 2020

CNET también está disponible en español.

LG

It wouldn't be CES without LG accomplishing something wacky with hundreds of OLED TVs. And so it is here. The entrance to LG's CES 2020 booth is a giant formation called The Wave.

Google

It may not be cold enough for snow, even in the depths of Las Vegas winter, but nonetheless Google brought a wintery wonderland to its booth this year.

Read the article
IOWN

The Innovative Optical and Wireless Network is a collaboration between NTT, Sony and Intel. The company brought its own race car.

Hisense

Chinese TV manufacturer Hisense created one of the most Vegas-looking booths with plenty of "casino carpeting" light effects and gaudy signage.

Read the article
Haier

Haier seems to have recreated the "sitting down" part of the art gallery. It knows how to please weary conference-goers.

Huawei

Visitors crowd in to Huawei's booth to get a look at the company's latest phones.

Read the article
Neon

Is that a wire-frame hand or a Watchmen-like giant squid hovering over Neon's booth? Given that people are scratching their heads over the Samsung-owned company's "artificial human" technology, neither option would surprise.

Read the article
Royole

Christmas trees are so last decade. Flexible display-maker Royole knows that all the hip '20s kids want OLED trees.

Bosch

Bosch doesn't shy away from a pun/hashtag combination when it comes to showing off its internet of things gadgets at CES.

Read the article
Panasonic

Panasonic typically has one of the biggest booths at the show, but in recent years its CES display has shifted focus from consumer to business technology.

TCL

One of the biggest success stories in the past few years has been the rise of TCL and its Roku-partnering TV range. The company is keeping things low-key at its booth though.  

See More
Nikon

Nikon is on the floor telling attendees how cameras are "still a thing." Well, that's the subtext.

Read the article
Sharp

Sharp shows off a see-through TV with an appropriately wintry image at its booth.

Samsung

Samsung is typically one of the busiest and largest booths at CES and this year the company showed off a bunch of cutting-edge tech, including a huge wall-sized screen and "selfie" TVs.

Read the article
General Electric

GE made... this.

GoPro

A fish-eye lens view of the tiny camera-maker's booth.

Jabra

Jabra's booth came with its own "cone of silence" minibooth. Perfect to escape the "hundreds of badly tuned boomboxes" soundtrack of the show floor.

Read the article
Canon

A fashion show complete with runway plays out at the Canon booth. 

Read the article
Sony

Sony has been at CES for 49 years, and its booth always appears in the same spot in the Central Hall. This massive booth is also the location of the company's annual press conference.

Read the article
Delta

Delta shows off the Guardian XO exoskeleton at its CES booth. Apparently this sci-fi looking thing is going to help airport workers get your bags on and off your plane more easily.

Read the article
Imax

Imax's booth has not one but two Spider-Mans... Spider-Men... Spideys on hand to help plug the Imax Enhanced format.

Konka

Chinese manufacturer Konka is making a splash in the US this year with an OLED right out of the gate. Its booth is a modest affair, though.

Read the article
