TCL's new foldable, a $500 5G phone and this gorgeous Galaxy S10 clone

Esto también se puede leer en español.
Don't show this again
TCL showed off a working prototype of a foldable phone at CES 2020, which the company wants to make cheaper than any foldable phone you can buy today.
It has four cameras along the back and a geometric pattern in emerald green.
Inside is a 7.2-inch display and some pretty thick bezels.
We don't know when the device will launch...
...or how much it'll cost.
But we do know it will run Android.
It's an eye-catching device.
The relatively square shape means you can comfortably use it in both orientations.
The TCL 10 Pro doesn't have a price or sale date yet, but it's a gorgeous phone that will cost under $500.
It has two curved sides and an AMOLED screen that pops. From the front, it looks like the Galaxy S10.
There's a USB-C port and even a headphone jack.
You'll also get four cameras on the back.
I love the brushed satin glass backing.
Scroll through some more photos to see how good this phone looks.
This is the TCL 10 5G, which will cost under $500 when it's released.
The specs are mostly unknown at this point -- TCL will reveal more in late February -- but it's a much more midrange device than the TCL 10 Pro.
Here are a few more photos.