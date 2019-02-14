Esto también se puede leer en español.

With all of Apple's latest iPhones you can't plug your standard wired headphones into the phone without using a Lightning adapter, which Apple includes along with a set of Lightning EarPods.

However, many iPhone users are looking to cut the cord and go wireless now that the headphone jack is gone. With that in mind here's a look at a bunch of top wireless Bluetooth headphones that you can pair to your new iPhone XS, XS Max or XR -- and every other Bluetooth-enabled audio device.

Editors' note: We'll be updating this roundup as we review more Bluetooth headphones, as they come out. First published July 2016.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
1
of 45

Sony-1000XM3

Sony's WH-1000XM3, the third generation of Sony's excellent wireless noise-canceling headphones, is more comfortable and features even better performance. It's currently our top-rated noise-canceling headphone.

Photo:Juan Garzon / CNET
2
of 45
$348.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

Anker SoundCore Liberty Air

If you don't want to shell out $160 for Apple's Airpods, Anker's SoundCore Liberty Air totally wireless earphones an excellent alternative for half the price. If you can get a tight seal from the included ear tips, the deliver better sound than the AirPods.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
3
of 45
$79.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Jabra Elite 65t

Jabra's third-generation totally wireless earphones are among the top models in their category. They not only fit better than the previous Elite but they have better battery life and will soon add Alexa voice assistant support. 

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNETRead the article
4
of 45

Bose Frames

Yes, these are sunglasses, but the Bose Frames also have built-in wireless speakers that deliver better audio than you think they would. They also have a built-in microphone for making cell phone calls and they work surprisingly well for that.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
5
of 45
Read Full Review

Bose SoundSport Wireless

The BoseSound Sport Wireless is a great wireless sports headphone, which the company updated in September to account for a small flaw that impacted a small percentage of units.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
6
of 45
$149.00 at HP Read Full Review

Bose QuietComfort 35 II

Bose's QuietComfort 35 II ($350, £330, AU$500) wireless noise-canceling headphone looks, sounds and performs just like the original except for one key feature: There's a new "Action" button on the left ear cup that allows you to connect to your Google Assistant without having to touch your phone. 

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
7
of 45
$349.95 at HP Read Full Review

Apple AirPods

Apple's totally wireless AirPods may look a little strange, but they're designed to automatically pair with the Apple devices running iOS 10 or later, WatchOS 3 or later or MacOS Sierra or later. They're Bluetooth headphones that also work with Android devices, but Apple devices get access to special features. Despite a few quirks, they've impressed us -- and a lot of other people.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
8
of 45
$159.00 at B&H Photo-Video Read Full Review

Tribit Xfree Tune

For $50, you'll be hard-pressed to find a Bluetooth headphone that sounds as good as the Tribit XFree Tune does.

See it at Amazon.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
9
of 45
$49.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Beats Studio WIreless 3

Beats' third-generation Studio headphone looks the same on the outside but has been completely revamped on the inside with improved adaptive noise-canceling, sound and battery life, thanks to Apple's W1 chip.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
10
of 45
$279.95 at Amazon Read Full Review

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless

While they're pricey at $300, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless are the best-sounding truly wireless headphones to date.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
11
of 45
Read Full Review

Beats by Dre BeatsX

If you're looking for a more traditional wireless alternative to the AirPods, the BeatsX is a fresh take on the neckband-style Bluetooth headphone.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
12
of 45
$94.99 at Walmart Read Full Review

Bose SoundSport Free

Remove the cord from Bose's popular and highly rated SoundSport Wireless earphones and you're left with SoundSport Free, the company's new totally wireless earphones that costs $250. Initially only available in the US, they'll come to other markets in 2018. (The US price converts to about £175 or AU$310.)

Yes, that price is $90 more expensive than Apple's AirPods, which have dominated the totally wireless headphone market (and wireless headphone market overall). But the SoundSport Free are true sports headphones and -- despite the higher price -- are a compelling alternative to the AirPods, particularly for fans of Bose's StayHear+ Sport tips.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
13
of 45
$249.95 at HP Read Full Review

Sennheiser PXC 550 Wireless

Sennheiser's PXC 550 Wireless is a worthy competitor to Bose's QuietComfort 35. Like that model, it's very comfortable, has impressive noise cancellation and works very well as a headset for making calls.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
14
of 45
$234.97 at Amazon Read Full Review

Jaybird X4

One of the early leaders in wireless in-ear sport headphones, Jaybird's newest X-series headphone is the X4. Not only is it sweat-proof, it's fully waterproof, and Jaybird has included new tips and fins that promise a more comfortable, secure fit. 

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
15
of 45
$99.00 at Amazon Read First Take

Jaybird Tarah

At $100, Jaybird's Tarah headphone looks a lot like the company's X4 earphones but costs $30 less. (They've been on sale for $80, which makes them even more appealing).

Aside from the price, what's the difference? Well, the buds themselves are shaped a little differently and aren't designed to be worn with the cord looped back around the top of your ear. Also, the Tarah has two hours less battery life than the X4.

Otherwise the specs are similar.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
16
of 45
$116.99 at Dell Home Read Full Review

Sennheiser HD 4.50BTNC Wireless

The Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC Wireless is a wireless noise-canceling headphone with effective noise canceling that sounds great and costs significantly less than Bose's QuietComfort 35. 

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
17
of 45
$179.95 at Dell Home Read Full Review

Plantronics BackBeat Go 810

Plantronics has been putting out a steady stream of pretty affordable headphones that deliver good performance for the money, and the BackBeat Go 810 fits right in with them. Featuring noise-canceling in an over-ear design for $150, in many ways it's the "light" version of the company's BackBeat Pro 2, which lists for $200.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
18
of 45
$149.99 at Amazon Read First Take

Sony WF-SP700N

Sony's latest true wireless WF-SP700N earphones retail for $180 and are essentially the sports version of Sony's earlier  WF-1000X. Both have an active noise-canceling feature that helps muffle ambient noise -- something missing from Apple's slightly less expensive AirPods.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
19
of 45
$148.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

V-Moda Crossfade 2 Wireless

V-Moda's latest Bluetooth headphone is its best model yet, with improved sound, battery life and comfort.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
20
of 45
$389.20 at Amazon Marketplace Read Full Review

Microsoft Surface Headphones

The Surface Headphones don't quite match Bose and Sony noise-canceling headphones, but they're a strong freshman effort with some compelling feature and design elements.

Photo:David Carnoy/CNET
21
of 45
$339.50 at Amazon Read Full Review

V-Moda Forza Metallo Wireless

The V-Moda Metallo Wireless isn't cheap, but it's an excellent-sounding neckband-style headphone for both sports and everyday use.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
22
of 45
$187.20 at Amazon Marketplace Read Full Review

Anker SoundBuds Slim

The SoundBuds Slim, an in-ear Bluetooth sports headphone that can be had for less than $30 (£20AU$70) online, is one of the better budget wireless sport headphones we've tested.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
23
of 45
$25.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Plantronics Backbeat Go 410

Plantronics' premium-sounding neckband-style wireless headphones feature active noise canceling at a moderate price with one feature missing from Bose's QuietControl 30: You can use them with in-flight entertainment systems thanks to an included cable that connects via the USB charging port. 

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
24
of 45
$117.95 at Amazon Read First Take

Marshall Mid ANC

The Marshall Mid ANC is the company's first headphone with noise-canceling. It sounds excellent for an on-ear wireless headphone.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
25
of 45
$190.16 at Amazon Read Full Review

Bowers & Wilkins PX

Bowers & Wilkins has made a few different wireless headphones, but the PX is the company's first headphone to feature both Bluetooth and noise canceling -- and it's actually the company's first noise-canceling headphone of any kind.

Available in two color options, space gray and soft gold, the PX has that sleek, sophisticated design that Bowers & Wilkins headphones are known for, with some metal parts and ballistic nylon on its ear cups. It costs $400, £330 or AU$549.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
26
of 45
$389.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

B&O Play by Bang and Olufsen Beoplay H4

The Beoplay H4, B&O Play's entry-level over-ear Bluetooth headphone doesn't have much in the way of bells and whistles, but it sounds very good, and it's comfortable.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
27
of 45
$224.18 at Amazon Read Full Review

Bose SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II

If you can live without the QuietComfort 35's active noise cancellation, Bose's SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II are a very comfortable full-size headphone with very good sound quality for Bluetooth.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
28
of 45
$229.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

Aftershokz Trekz Air wireless bone-conduction-headphones

The AfterShokz Trekz Air is a slimmed down bone-conduction headphone that offers improved sound and is very comfortable to wear, leaving your ears open to hear the outside world. It also works well as a headset for making phone calls and comes with a nice carrying pouch.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
29
of 45
$124.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

UA Sport Wireless Flex

The UA Sport Wireless Flex has a built-in LED on the headband, a safety feature for nighttime runners (and walkers). It also sounds good and is comfortable to wear. Our only gripe is that it should probably cost a little less.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
30
of 45
$129.95 at Amazon Read Full Review

Plantronics BackBeat Fit 300

The Plantronics BackBeat Fit 300 is a reasonably priced lightweight Bluetooth headphone that fits comfortably and is good for both everyday use and the gym. 

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
31
of 45
$55.00 at eBay Read Full Review

Beats by Dre Solo 3 Wireless

Thanks to being updated with Apple's new low-energy W1 custom Bluetooth chip, Beats' Solo 3 Wireless has much better battery life than its predecessor. Its impressive 40 hours of battery life is tops for a Bluetooth headphone.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
32
of 45
$239.95 at Amazon Read Full Review

Plantronics BackBeat 500 Series

If you're looking for an affordable on-ear headphone not named Beats that's attractively designed and sounds very good, Plantronics' BackBeat 500 fits the bill.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
33
of 45
$64.54 at Amazon Read Full Review

Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2

The Plantronics BackBeat Pro 2 is one of the better values in noise-canceling wireless headphones.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
34
of 45
$239.15 at Amazon Read Full Review

AKG N60NC Wireless

Although it may not be quite as good as full-size offerings from Bose and Sony, the on-ear AKG N60NC is arguably the best compact wireless noise-canceling headphone.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
35
of 45
$182.20 at Amazon Read Full Review

Bose QuietControl 30

The Bose QuietControl 30 is essentially the wireless version of the company's QuietComfort 20 headphone -- an in-ear model that also features active noise cancellation.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
36
of 45
$299.00 at Amazon Read Full Review

iFrogz Impulse Duo

The iFrogz Impulse Duo is lightweight, comfortable in-ear Bluetooth headphone that's sweat resistant and delivers good sound for its relatively modest price point. It has a nifty magnetic clip system on the inline remote and is rated for 10 hours of battery at moderate volumes.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
37
of 45
$31.27 at Amazon Read Full Review

Sennheiser HD1 Wireless

Sennheiser's HD1 Wireless, the headphone also known as the Momentum 2.0 Wireless, is one of the top sounding wireless Bluetooth headphones. It also features active noise canceling, though it's not up to the level of Bose's noise canceling. This headphone started out at $500 or £380, but has come down in price (it's about AU$600 in Australia right now).

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
38
of 45
$388.42 at Amazon Read Full Review

Skullcandy Grind Wireless

The Skullcandy Grind Wireless is an on-ear model and one of the better values in Bluetooth headphones. It's been out a while an can be found for around $50 in certain color options.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
39
of 45
$49.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

B&O Play BeoPlay H7

B&O Play's BeoPlay H7, an around-ear model, is stylish, comfortable and sounds very good.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
40
of 45
$397.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

JBL E55BT

JBL's E55BT isn't a total bargain, but it's a midpriced over-ear model that delivers solid performance and decent comfort.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
41
of 45
$83.97 at Amazon Read Full Review

Creative Sound Blaster Jam

The Sound Blaster Jam looks a little old school, but it sounds good, is lightweight and only costs around $40 online.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
42
of 45
$39.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Bowers & Wilkins P5 Wireless

We're fans of Bowers & Wilkins wired P5 (now on its second generation) and the P5 Wireless is a very good on-ear wireless headphone. Now that Bowers & Wilkins has released its newer PX wireless headphone, this one can sometimes be had at a decent discount.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
43
of 45
$259.99 at Amazon Read Full Review

Beats by Dre Powerbeats 3 Wireless

Beats' Powerbeats Wireless 3 improves slightly on the design of the popular Powerbeats 2 Wireless sports headphone and adds Apple's energy-efficient W1 custom Bluetooth chip, which makes connecting the headphones very easy (for Apple users) and significantly boosts battery life.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
44
of 45
$99.00 at Walmart Read Full Review

Skullcandy Ink'd Wireless

Skullcandy's Ink'd Wireless is an affordable, lightweight neckband-style headphone that sounds surprisingly good.

Photo:Sarah Tew/CNET
45
of 45
$36.99 at Amazon Read Full Review
