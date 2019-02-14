With all of Apple's latest iPhones you can't plug your standard wired headphones into the phone without using a Lightning adapter, which Apple includes along with a set of Lightning EarPods.
However, many iPhone users are looking to cut the cord and go wireless now that the headphone jack is gone. With that in mind here's a look at a bunch of top wireless Bluetooth headphones that you can pair to your new iPhone XS, XS Max or XR -- and every other Bluetooth-enabled audio device.
Editors' note: We'll be updating this roundup as we review more Bluetooth headphones, as they come out. First published July 2016.
Sony's WH-1000XM3, the third generation of Sony's excellent wireless noise-canceling headphones, is more comfortable and features even better performance. It's currently our top-rated noise-canceling headphone.
If you don't want to shell out $160 for Apple's Airpods, Anker's SoundCore Liberty Air totally wireless earphones an excellent alternative for half the price. If you can get a tight seal from the included ear tips, the deliver better sound than the AirPods.
Jabra's third-generation totally wireless earphones are among the top models in their category. They not only fit better than the previous Elite but they have better battery life and will soon add Alexa voice assistant support.
Yes, these are sunglasses, but the Bose Frames also have built-in wireless speakers that deliver better audio than you think they would. They also have a built-in microphone for making cell phone calls and they work surprisingly well for that.
Bose's QuietComfort 35 II ($350, £330, AU$500) wireless noise-canceling headphone looks, sounds and performs just like the original except for one key feature: There's a new "Action" button on the left ear cup that allows you to connect to your Google Assistant without having to touch your phone.
Apple's totally wireless AirPods may look a little strange, but they're designed to automatically pair with the Apple devices running iOS 10 or later, WatchOS 3 or later or MacOS Sierra or later. They're Bluetooth headphones that also work with Android devices, but Apple devices get access to special features. Despite a few quirks, they've impressed us -- and a lot of other people.
Beats' third-generation Studio headphone looks the same on the outside but has been completely revamped on the inside with improved adaptive noise-canceling, sound and battery life, thanks to Apple's W1 chip.
Remove the cord from Bose's popular and highly rated SoundSport Wireless earphones and you're left with SoundSport Free, the company's new totally wireless earphones that costs $250. Initially only available in the US, they'll come to other markets in 2018. (The US price converts to about £175 or AU$310.)
Yes, that price is $90 more expensive than Apple's AirPods, which have dominated the totally wireless headphone market (and wireless headphone market overall). But the SoundSport Free are true sports headphones and -- despite the higher price -- are a compelling alternative to the AirPods, particularly for fans of Bose's StayHear+ Sport tips.
Sennheiser's PXC 550 Wireless is a worthy competitor to Bose's QuietComfort 35. Like that model, it's very comfortable, has impressive noise cancellation and works very well as a headset for making calls.
One of the early leaders in wireless in-ear sport headphones, Jaybird's newest X-series headphone is the X4. Not only is it sweat-proof, it's fully waterproof, and Jaybird has included new tips and fins that promise a more comfortable, secure fit.
At $100, Jaybird's Tarah headphone looks a lot like the company's X4 earphones but costs $30 less. (They've been on sale for $80, which makes them even more appealing).
Aside from the price, what's the difference? Well, the buds themselves are shaped a little differently and aren't designed to be worn with the cord looped back around the top of your ear. Also, the Tarah has two hours less battery life than the X4.
Plantronics has been putting out a steady stream of pretty affordable headphones that deliver good performance for the money, and the BackBeat Go 810 fits right in with them. Featuring noise-canceling in an over-ear design for $150, in many ways it's the "light" version of the company's BackBeat Pro 2, which lists for $200.
Sony's latest true wireless WF-SP700N earphones retail for $180 and are essentially the sports version of Sony's earlier WF-1000X. Both have an active noise-canceling feature that helps muffle ambient noise -- something missing from Apple's slightly less expensive AirPods.
Plantronics' premium-sounding neckband-style wireless headphones feature active noise canceling at a moderate price with one feature missing from Bose's QuietControl 30: You can use them with in-flight entertainment systems thanks to an included cable that connects via the USB charging port.
Bowers & Wilkins has made a few different wireless headphones, but the PX is the company's first headphone to feature both Bluetooth and noise canceling -- and it's actually the company's first noise-canceling headphone of any kind.
Available in two color options, space gray and soft gold, the PX has that sleek, sophisticated design that Bowers & Wilkins headphones are known for, with some metal parts and ballistic nylon on its ear cups. It costs $400, £330 or AU$549.
If you can live without the QuietComfort 35's active noise cancellation, Bose's SoundLink Around-Ear Wireless Headphones II are a very comfortable full-size headphone with very good sound quality for Bluetooth.
Aftershokz Trekz Air wireless bone-conduction-headphones
The AfterShokz Trekz Air is a slimmed down bone-conduction headphone that offers improved sound and is very comfortable to wear, leaving your ears open to hear the outside world. It also works well as a headset for making phone calls and comes with a nice carrying pouch.
The UA Sport Wireless Flex has a built-in LED on the headband, a safety feature for nighttime runners (and walkers). It also sounds good and is comfortable to wear. Our only gripe is that it should probably cost a little less.
Thanks to being updated with Apple's new low-energy W1 custom Bluetooth chip, Beats' Solo 3 Wireless has much better battery life than its predecessor. Its impressive 40 hours of battery life is tops for a Bluetooth headphone.
The iFrogz Impulse Duo is lightweight, comfortable in-ear Bluetooth headphone that's sweat resistant and delivers good sound for its relatively modest price point. It has a nifty magnetic clip system on the inline remote and is rated for 10 hours of battery at moderate volumes.
Sennheiser's HD1 Wireless, the headphone also known as the Momentum 2.0 Wireless, is one of the top sounding wireless Bluetooth headphones. It also features active noise canceling, though it's not up to the level of Bose's noise canceling. This headphone started out at $500 or £380, but has come down in price (it's about AU$600 in Australia right now).
We're fans of Bowers & Wilkins wired P5 (now on its second generation) and the P5 Wireless is a very good on-ear wireless headphone. Now that Bowers & Wilkins has released its newer PX wireless headphone, this one can sometimes be had at a decent discount.
Beats' Powerbeats Wireless 3 improves slightly on the design of the popular Powerbeats 2 Wireless sports headphone and adds Apple's energy-efficient W1 custom Bluetooth chip, which makes connecting the headphones very easy (for Apple users) and significantly boosts battery life.