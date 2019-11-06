Best holiday gifts for less than $100 (2019 edition)

Anker SoundCore Liberty Air 2

If you can't afford the AirPods Pro, the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 ($100) are a good alternative and a top model for making calls. Like the AirPods Pro, they do a remarkably good job of muffling ambient noise (callers said they could hear me fine even with a lot of street noise around me). While they don't have active noise canceling, they sound nearly as good, fit comfortably and their noise-isolating design passively seals out a lot of ambient noise.

