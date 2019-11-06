Best holiday gifts for less than $100 (2019 edition)

If you can't afford the AirPods Pro, the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 ($100) are a good alternative and a top model for making calls. Like the AirPods Pro, they do a remarkably good job of muffling ambient noise (callers said they could hear me fine even with a lot of street noise around me). While they don't have active noise canceling, they sound nearly as good, fit comfortably and their noise-isolating design passively seals out a lot of ambient noise.
Upright Go 2 posture trainer
Proper posture has never been easier with the Upright Go 2. This little device sticks onto your skin at the top of your back (between your shoulder blades) and monitors your posture and vibrates when you're slouching. You can even set up training regimes and track your progress using the iOS and Andriod companion apps.
Hperice Hypersphere Mini vibrating massage ball
Hyperice's original Hypershphere massage ball ($150) is quite powerful but a bit on the large side and requires its own power adapter to charge it. Meanwhile, the new smaller Hypersphere Mini ($99) -- about the size of a softball (3-inch diameter) -- charges with a micro-USB cable and actually works better for rolling out your muscles, with 3 speeds to choose from. It also travels better.
UE Wonderboom 2
The JBL Clip 3 is arguably the best travel-friendly wireless speaker, but if you want something to give something a bit beefier, the UE Wonderboom 2, which offers improved sound and battery life over the original, is a great choice. It's available in about a dozen fun colors, it really can float and it sounds great, too. Its list price is $100, but some colors sell for around $80 and elsewhere.
Sega Genesis Mini
The Sega Genesis Mini is the Sega retro console you've been waiting for. "There have been Sega Genesis retro consoles before, and they haven't been good. But the new Sega Genesis Mini is a self-contained TV-connected box set done right. Like the NES Classic and SNES Classic before this, the Genesis Mini has perfect ports of seminal games, layered in a clean menu with extras like game save slots and video settings," says CNET's Scott Stein.
Logitech MX Master 3
I've been a fan of Logitech's earlier MX Master and MX Master 2S mice, which shared the same design. For the MX Master 3, Logitech's engineers have made some upgrades to both the design and the mechanics of the mouse, most noticeably to the scroll wheel, which is driven by electromagnets and is buttery-smooth to operate. It's fast and quiet -- you can zip through literally thousands of lines in seconds when you switch from ratchet to free-spin mode. It costs just less than $100.
Amazon Echo Show 5
Amazon's smallest Echo Show lists for $90, but frequently sells for less than $70. If you're looking for a video-enabled Echo device for your nightstand or kitchen, this is the most affordable option. The new Echo Show 8 (available Nov. 21) lists for $130. It should also be on sale for the holidays and may dip below $100.
Bose SoundLink Micro
Bose's SoundLink Micro delivers impressive sound for its size and is fully waterproof. "I was impressed by its build quality and liked its integrated 'tear-resistant' flexible rubber strap, which you can use to clip the speaker onto a bag or just about anything else you want to clip it onto," says CNET's David Carnoy.
Amazfit Bip
The Fitbit Versa Lite, Galaxy Watch Active and Apple Watch Series 3 cost $159 and up. But if you want to give a smartwatch within your sub-$100 budget, the Amazfit Bip is your best bet. Despite the low price, it's got an always-on display, water resistance, heart rate tracking and -- most importantly -- battery life that blows away the Apple Watch.
Fitbit Inspire HR
Fitbit has several fitness trackers under $200. But in this price category, the new-for-2019 Inspire HR comes in at the $100 mark. If you want the name brand cachet and superior smartphone apps, the Fitbit is a good trade-up from the Amazfit.
Roku Streaming Stick Plus
Netflix, HBO, Hulu and every other streaming video service under the sun -- Roku has it all. This $60 HDMI stick delivers all those channels at up to 4K resolution, and the included remote controls the TV's power and volume, too. It's a great gift for grads, for example, who almost certainly don't want a traditional cable package in their first apartment.
Logitech MX Keys
The MX Keys is arguably the smartest low-profile Logitech keyboard I've used. It has "spherically dished" keys that kind of cradle the tips of your fingers, and the keyboard is responsive and tactile. In that sense, it's similar to Logitech's Craft keyboard, which lists for twice the price.
The keys light up as your hands approach and there's a sensor that adjusts the illumination according to the lighting conditions. You can also turn off the light if you want to save battery life. The dual layout is designed for both Mac and Windows users, and MX Keys is compatible with Windows, Mac, Linux, iOS and Android systems.
Using illumination, you can get 10 days of operation on a full charge or up to five months with backlighting turned off. When it's time to recharge, the battery indicator LED glows red and you can continue using the keyboard while charging via USB-C.
Kindle Paperwhite
Yes, the Kindle app is available for free on phones and tablets. But if you're buying for a book lover, the Kindle Paperwhite beats a phone app because it offers distraction-free reading. Other ways the Paperwhite beats a phone: It's readable in full sunlight or in a darkened bedroom, it's fully waterproof and its battery lasts days or weeks, not just a few hours. The Paperwhite normally retails for $130, but it's often on sale for $90, which is why we're including it here.
Mealthy CrispLid
Ignore the goofy name: If you're buying a gift for any Instant Pot lover (with a 6 quart or larger unit), the Mealthy CrispLid is an ideal add-on. For under $60, this accessory turns the trusty pressure cooker into a full-on air fryer. We tried it -- and it turned even a pressure cooker skeptic into a believer.
