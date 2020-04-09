Esto también se puede leer en español.

Best streaming device of 2020: Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick, Nvidia Shield and more compared

Plenty of hardware options exist for streaming Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, Amazon and the rest. Here are our picks for the best.

So you need a new device to connect to your TV and stream video, but you're not sure which one? We've got you covered. This guide will help you find the best device that connects to your TV and streams video -- something you'll likely use every day for multiple hours at a time to watch movies and TV. We've reviewed every major smart TV system and all the major streaming media devices on the market today, including AmazonRokuChromecast, and Apple TV. With the exception of smart TVs that actually run Amazon's or Roku's software, TV streaming devices have more apps, simpler remotes, better search, and more frequent updates than the smarts built into your set.

So if you're looking for the best streaming device to go with that new 4K HDR TV, or if your current media streaming device is getting long in the tooth, chances are you'll be more than happy with one of these.

Best streamer overall

Roku Streaming Stick Plus
Sarah Tew/CNET

Roku is our favorite streaming system, with the most streaming apps, the simplest interface, the best search and a content-agnostic platform that doesn't push any one media streaming provider, like Amazon Prime Video or iTunes, over another. The Plus is one of the cheapest streaming TV options with 4K HDR, and even if your current TV doesn't support those formats, your next one probably will. Its accent on practical features, like a remote control that can control your TV's volume and power, seals the deal. Read our Roku Streaming Stick Plus review.

$86 at Walmart
$50 at Best Buy
$55 at Crutchfield

Best high-end streamer

Apple TV 4K

The perfect foil to the Roku Streaming Stick Plus, the Apple TV costs over $100 more but is the better choice for people who can appreciate its advantages. Those include compatibility with Dolby Vision HDR, flexible upconversion, superior voice control features, a better remote control and a smoother, slicker user interface. The Apple TV 4K is so good for media streaming, it even makes sense if you're not an "Apple person." Read our Apple TV 4K review.

$179 at Apple
$180 at Best Buy
$180 at Crutchfield

Best for gamers

Nvidia Shield TV
Sarah Tew/CNET

Sure, it's an expensive media streamer at $150 -- and that's before adding a game controller -- but if you want a Jack-of-all-trades video media player, the Shield is it. In addition to a streaming media player in 4K and HDR, it offers a robust library of games, both console-level and Android, Steam Link, built-in Google Assistant complete with smart home control, NAS access, Plex server capabilityHDHomeRun integration and much more. Read our review of the Nvidia Shield TV.

$130 at Walmart
$130 at Best Buy

Best for Amazon fans

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K
Sarah Tew/CNET

With Alexa, Amazon has done more than any other company to integrate voice commands into the ways we consume media. Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K bakes Alexa right into the remote control, and you can use voice control to search for Gremlins or turn on your Christmas tree. Or both at the same time. Throw in a massive selection of content with an easy-to-use menu and the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K represents excellent value for money when it comes to streaming media. Read our Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K review.

$50 at Best Buy
$50 at QVC
$100 at HSN

Best budget streamer

Roku Express
Sarah Tew/CNET

For the price of a Blu-ray movie disc, you can get a whole media streamer, which comes with plenty of free content. Roku Express delivers all of the goodness of Roku's platform, and it includes a remote, an HDMI port and Micro USB port, an HDMI cable, and a little sticker to keep it in place. Read our Roku Express (2019) review.

$29 at Walmart

Best for Android and Google Assistant users

Google Chromecast
Sarah Tew/CNET

The Chromecast is one of the cheapest ways to get video to stream on your TV. And it's about half the price of Google Chromecast Ultra. But unlike the other streamers here it doesn't come with a remote. Instead it works in combination with a phone or the Google Assistant for voice control and voice search. The latter method is great for calling up shows on Netflix, Hulu or Disney Plus. Read our Google Chromecast 2018 review.

$35 at Walmart
$35 at Best Buy
$35 at Adorama

Best soundbar-streaming combo

Roku Smart Soundbar
Sarah Tew/CNET

Soundbars with streaming onboard may be a relatively recent development, but Roku's Smart Soundbar came fully formed out of the gate. With excellent sound, the Roku interface users know and love and an affordable price, this a great option for a media streamer in a bedroom or holiday house. Read CNET's review of the Roku Smart Soundbar.

$180 at Roku

Best convenience features

Roku Ultra
Sarah Tew/CNET

At $100, this the most expensive Roku, but if you must "have it all" then the Roku Ultra has a lot to offer. While the image quality and operating system are indistinguishable from the Streaming Stick Plus, the Ultra is especially handy for the forgetful among us. The Ultra offers both a remote finder and two extra customizable shortcut buttons for your favorite services. Read our Roku Ultra (2019) review.

$100 at Best Buy
$100 at Crutchfield
05-streamers-2020
Sarah Tew/CNET

