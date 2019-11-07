Best Black Friday deals available now and coming soon

iPad 10.2-inch 2019: $250 at Best Buy (32GB), $299 at Walmart (128GB)

Black Friday has become more of a state of mind than an actual day, and like last year, we're starting to see "Black Friday deals" that are available now, weeks before the real Black Friday, which falls on the Friday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 29.

Kicking things off is the new 10.2-inch iPad, which has a larger screen and more Pro-level features than its predecessor. Best Buy has the 32GB version on sale for $249 ($80 off) and Walmart has the 128GB version for $299 ($130 off). I'd personally go for the 128GB version.

