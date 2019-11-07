Best Black Friday deals available now and coming soon

iPad 10.2-inch 2019: $250 at Best Buy (32GB), $299 at Walmart (128GB)
Black Friday has become more of a state of mind than an actual day, and like last year, we're starting to see "Black Friday deals" that are available now, weeks before the real Black Friday, which falls on the Friday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 29.
Kicking things off is the new 10.2-inch iPad, which has a larger screen and more Pro-level features than its predecessor. Best Buy has the 32GB version on sale for $249 ($80 off) and Walmart has the 128GB version for $299 ($130 off). I'd personally go for the 128GB version.
The M-Series Quantum delivers excellent picture quality, with deep black levels, accurate color and very good 4K HDR performance. And its smart system is phone-friendly, with Google Cast and Apple AirPlay control.
Walmart has also restocked the 55-inch model, and upped the price a bit -- though it's still discounted at $498.
Published:Caption:David CarnoyPhoto:Sarah Tew/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
2
of 18
Beats Studio3 Wireless: $200 at Best Buy
This is the lowest price we've seen on the Beats Studio3 Wireless, which has been out a while but they're still very good noise-canceling headphones. They list for $350 but usually are on sale for around $280.
Published:Caption:David CarnoyPhoto:Sarah Tew/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
4
of 18
Microsoft Surface Pro 7: $599 at Best (Save $360)
Sure, this entry-level configuration has lower-end components (Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD). But you're still getting the best Windows two-in-one tablet, with the Type Cover thrown in, for $600. That's a nice deal.
Published:Caption:David CarnoyPhoto:Sarah Tew/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
9
of 18
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: $100 (save $50)
Amazon recently refreshed its 10-inch tablet, the HD 10, with a slightly faster processor, USB-C charging and improved Wi-Fi. Starting Nov. 22, the new version will be on sale for $100 ($50 off). That's a good price for Amazon's best performing tablet.
Published:Caption:David CarnoyPhoto:Sarah Tew/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
12
of 18
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $25 (save $25)
Starting Nov. 24, Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K will be $25 or $25 off (although it's priced at $40 right now). That's its lowest price. For $5 less you can get the standard Fire TV Stick, but it's probably worth spending the $5 extra to upgrade to this model (even if you don't have a 4K TV just yet).
Published:Caption:David CarnoyPhoto:Tyler Lizenby/CNETDisclosure:We may get a commission from retail offers.
16
of 18
Echo Dot with Clock: $35 (save $25)
Starting on Thanksgiving, Nov. 28, you'll be able to pick up the standard third-generation Echo Dot for $22, but if you want the latest model with the built-in LED clock, it'll cost you $35. You can pick it up for $40 right now, so holding out a couple of weeks will net you $5.