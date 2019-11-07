Best Black Friday deals available now and coming soon

CNET también está disponible en español.

iPad 10.2-inch 2019: $250 at Best Buy (32GB), $299 at Walmart (128GB)

Black Friday has become more of a state of mind than an actual day, and like last year, we're starting to see "Black Friday deals" that are available now, weeks before the real Black Friday, which falls on the Friday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 29. 

Kicking things off is the new 10.2-inch iPad, which has a larger screen and more Pro-level features than its predecessor. Best Buy has the 32GB version on sale for $249 ($80 off) and Walmart has the 128GB version for $299 ($130 off). I'd personally go for the 128GB version.

See it at Walmart
$329.00 at Walmart
Read Full Review
Vizio 50-inch M-Series Quantum 4K TV: $398 at Walmart (save $150)

The M-Series Quantum delivers excellent picture quality, with deep black levels, accurate color and very good 4K HDR performance. And its smart system is phone-friendly, with Google Cast and Apple AirPlay control. 

Walmart has also restocked the 55-inch model, and upped the price a bit -- though it's still discounted at $498.         

$748.00 at Walmart
Read Full Review
Beats Studio3 Wireless: $200 at Best Buy

This is the lowest price we've seen on the Beats Studio3 Wireless, which has been out a while but they're still very good noise-canceling headphones. They list for $350 but usually are on sale for around $280.

$349.95 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (40mm): $349 at Best Buy (save $100)

Since the new Series 5 debuted in September, the Series 4 has been priced at about $440. Now, Best Buy has it for $349. 

And if you're looking for something more premium, you can also now pick up the stainless steel edition of this watch for $399 -- that's $250 off the previous $649 price.

See it at Best Buy


Microsoft Surface Pro 7: $599 at Best (Save $360)

Sure, this entry-level configuration has lower-end components (Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB SSD). But you're still getting the best Windows two-in-one tablet, with the Type Cover thrown in, for $600. That's a nice deal. 

See it at Best Buy
Read the article
2019 13-inch MacBook Air (128GB SSD): $900 at Best Buy (save $200)

Amazon offers up a nice discount on the brand-new MacBook Air -- the one with the Retina True Tone display -- that Apple released in July. This is $200 off Apple's list price. Read our MacBook Air 2019 preview

See it at Best Buy
Apple HomePod: $200 at Best Buy (save $100)

Apple's smart speaker started out at $350, but now Best Buy has it for $200. That's a good deal. 

See it at Best Buy
$299.00 at Walmart
Read Full Review
Apple Watch Nike Plus Series 4 GPS (40mm): $299 at Best Buy (save $50)

This is the lowest price we've seen on Nike's edition of the Watch Series 4.

See it at Best Buy
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite e-reader: $85 (save $45)

Take note: Everything from here on out isn't available now and is categorized as a Black Friday Deal that's coming soon. 

Starting Nov. 22, you can get the Kindle Paperwhite, Amazon's best value e-reader for $85, or $45 off. That's the best price we've seen for it.

See it Amazon
$129.99 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: $100 (save $50)

Amazon recently refreshed its 10-inch tablet, the HD 10, with a slightly faster processor, USB-C charging and improved Wi-Fi. Starting Nov. 22, the new version will be on sale for $100 ($50 off). That's a good price for Amazon's best performing tablet.

See it at Amazon
Read the article
Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet: $50 at Amazon (save $30)

Starting Nov. 22, the Fire HD 8 will be on sale for $50 (16GB version). At that price, it's still arguably the best budget tablet you can get.

See it at Amazon
$79.99 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: $30 (save $20)

Starting Nov. 22, if you're looking for a dirt-cheap tablet, look no further than the Fire 7 priced at $30 ($20 off). It got some minor improvements this year.

See it at Amazon
$49.99 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote: $25 (save $25)

Starting Nov. 24, Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K will be $25 or $25 off (although it's priced at $40 right now). That's its lowest price. For $5 less you can get the standard Fire TV Stick, but it's probably worth spending the $5 extra to upgrade to this model (even if you don't have a 4K TV just yet).  

See it Amazon
Ring Video Doorbell Pro plus Echo Show 5 bundle: $189 (save $150)

Starting Nov. 27, this is a nice deal for those looking to pick up the Ring Video Doorbell and combine it with the Echo Show 5 for video monitoring from inside your home. 

See it at Amazon
Ring Indoor Cam 2-pack: $100 (save $20)

Starting Nov. 27, a two-pack of the Ring Indoor Cam will cost $100. It's currently selling for $120. 

See it at Amazon
Read the article
Echo Show 5 (save $40)

Starting Nov. 28, the Echo Show 5 will be $50 (save $40). You can get it now for $60 so you could argue that it's really $10 off. 

See it at Amazon
$59.99 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Echo Dot with Clock: $35 (save $25)

Starting on Thanksgiving, Nov. 28, you'll be able to pick up the standard third-generation Echo Dot for $22, but if you want the latest model with the built-in LED clock, it'll cost you $35. You can pick it up for $40 right now, so holding out a couple of weeks will net you $5.

See it Amazon
$39.99 at Amazon
Read Full Review
Echo 3rd-gen: $60 (save $40)

Starting on Nov. 28, the third generation of Amazon's Echo speaker will be on sale for $60. It's available in multiple color options at that price.

See it at Amazon
$99.99 at Dell
Read Full Review
