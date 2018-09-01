8 appliances you never clean, but should

Your vacuum needs special care at least once a month so it can keep sucking. To start, check to make sure no hoses are clogged using these tips. Then check the brush and wheels and cut away any strings or hairs that's wound around them.
Finally, remove the sponge-like filter (check your manual for the location). Wash it with warm water and only one drop of dishwashing liquid. Rinse the filter well and let it air-dry completely before putting it back into the vacuum. Check out our guide to maintaining your vacuum.
Yes, robot vacuums need love, too. Like big vacuums, remove any strings or hairs tied around the bristles, wheels and main brush. Wipe down the wheels with a cloth moistened with warm water if they look sticky or grimy.
If you have a Keurig instead of a traditional coffee maker, you clean it in a similar way. Just fill the tank with 100 percent white vinegar instead of half a tank of water. Taylor Martin has the details, here.
Most of us clean a toaster by holding it upside-down and giving it a good shake, but it needs a little more care than that.
Unplug your toaster, then shake out any crumbs to start. Wash the crumb tray with a warm water and dish soap. Then wipe down the inside with an old toothbrush or cloth dampened with white vinegar. Finally, rinse it by wiping it down with a damp, clean cloth.
When you're cleaning a dryer vent system, there are two areas you need to focus on. On the inside, there is the hole coming out of the wall in your laundry room. On the outside of your home is a vent with a cover that looks like a shutter.
Remove your dryer from the inside vent and snap the shutter off of the outside vent.