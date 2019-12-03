Playstation

This story is part of CNET's coverage of Apple Arcade, including exclusive first looks we got at some of the service's high-profile new games.

Apple named Sayonara Wild Hearts as the Apple Arcade Game of the Year, in the tech giant's first annual App Store Best Apps and Games awards on Tuesday. The game -- available exclusively on Apple's $4.99 per month gaming service Apple Arcade -- stood out from its catalog of over 100 games, Apple said in a press release.

"[Sayonara Wild Hearts] is a hopeful, gorgeous and unique game -- the kind that gets your adrenaline pumping and makes your spirit soar. Prepare to race motorcycles, wield swords and break hearts at 200 mph," Apple said in the release.

Sayonara Wild Hearts -- created by developer Simogo and publisher Annapurna Interactive -- combines music and motorcycle racing for a fast-paced, vivid adventure. In the game, a young woman's heart breaks with such magnitude that it disturbs the balance of the universe. She leaves her bedroom and follows a diamond butterfly to highways in the sky. Once she begins racing in the astral streets, she encounters her masked other self -- The Fool, who's made of broken heart shards.

Every race and battle in the game is vividly colored and set to fun pop electronica songs. As the woman ventures to restore harmony to the universe, she encounters new friends like the Dancing Devils, Howling Moons and Stereo Lovers.

Sayonara Wild Hearts was one of Apple's flagship games for Apple Arcade when the service became available in September. The game's mix of nostalgic arcade, upbeat soundtracks and creative narrative made it a serious competitor since its original announcement. This was also one of the games that Apple heavily promoted when it announced Arcade, so the win might not come as a huge surprise.

Apple, Annapurna Interactive and Simogo didn't immediately respond to requests for comment on the award.

Check out the game's launch trailer from September.