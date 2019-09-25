13 cool new Echo products to add to your Amazon wish list

CNET también está disponible en español.

Amazon's Echo event for 2019

Amazon announced a slew of new products at its yearly press event. Read on to see everything the company had on display.

Echo Dot with a clock

The new Echo Dot now has a clock.

Echo Studio

The Echo Studio is Amazon's new high-end smart speaker aimed at audio enthusiasts. 

The many shades of the Echo Studio

The Echo Studio will come in a range of finishes.

Compact high-end sound

The Echo Studio will pack in advanced audio components in a small size.

Echo Show 8

Amazon had on hand a new version of its Echo Show, the Echo Show 8.

Ask Sam

The distinctive voice of Samuel L. Jackson will make an appearance on Amazon Echo smart speakers.

Listening for frustration

Alexa now can detect when you're getting upset.

A focus on privacy

Amazon stressed that privacy is top of mind.

Amazon Echo Show Recipes

Chef Bobby Flay was on hand to demo recipes on the new Echo Show 8.

Echo Glow

The Echo Glow is little ball of color-changing light that's about the size of the Echo Spot. 

Eero Mesh networking

Amazon also announced a mesh networking Wi-Fi product called the Eero.

Echo Flex

The Echo Flex is basically an Alex that plugs into wall power outlets. It also adds a motion sensor and a smart night light.

Ring Alarm

Also on display at the event was the Ring Alarm, Amazon's new security system.

Stick Up Cam

Amazon's Stick Up Cam is meant to sit indoors within the home.

Amazon Smart Oven

The Amazon Smart Oven is the company's new multi-function kitchen appliance. It's an air-fryer, microwave, and toaster oven.

Amazon Fetch

Amazon has a new dog tracker, the Fetch. It isn't an invisible barrier but will alert you when fido strays.

Echo Buds

Amazon's Echo Buds are wireless earbuds that also offer built-in noise cancelling.

Echo Frames

Amazon's answer to Google Glass, Echo Frames. They enable you to interact with Alexa via eyeglasses.

Echo Loop

The Echo Loop is Amazon's new wearable tech device.

