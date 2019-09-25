13 cool new Echo products to add to your Amazon wish list

CNET también está disponible en español.
Amazon announced a slew of new products at its yearly press event. Read on to see everything the company had on display.
The new Echo Dot now has a clock.
The Echo Studio is Amazon's new high-end smart speaker aimed at audio enthusiasts.
The Echo Studio will come in a range of finishes.
The Echo Studio will pack in advanced audio components in a small size.
Amazon had on hand a new version of its Echo Show, the Echo Show 8.
The distinctive voice of Samuel L. Jackson will make an appearance on Amazon Echo smart speakers.
Alexa now can detect when you're getting upset.
Amazon stressed that privacy is top of mind.
Chef Bobby Flay was on hand to demo recipes on the new Echo Show 8.
The Echo Glow is little ball of color-changing light that's about the size of the Echo Spot.
Amazon also announced a mesh networking Wi-Fi product called the Eero.
The Echo Flex is basically an Alex that plugs into wall power outlets. It also adds a motion sensor and a smart night light.
Also on display at the event was the Ring Alarm, Amazon's new security system.
Amazon's Stick Up Cam is meant to sit indoors within the home.
The Amazon Smart Oven is the company's new multi-function kitchen appliance. It's an air-fryer, microwave, and toaster oven.
Amazon has a new dog tracker, the Fetch. It isn't an invisible barrier but will alert you when fido strays.
Amazon's Echo Buds are wireless earbuds that also offer built-in noise cancelling.
Amazon's answer to Google Glass, Echo Frames. They enable you to interact with Alexa via eyeglasses.
The Echo Loop is Amazon's new wearable tech device.