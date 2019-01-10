All the coolest kitchen tech we saw at CES 2019

Whirlpool brought an augmented reality concept in-wall oven to CES this year. You can view your food in AR through a 27-inch transparent display, see recipes guides and sync your calendar to find recipes that fit your free time.
Whirlpool's innovation team debuted the first WLabs product to come to market, the Smart Countertop Oven. This $799 oven recognizes your food and cooks it to your desired doneness. It also works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice commands.
Bixby is already in the Family Hub from Samsung, but the company is bringing the assistant's vision to the refrigerator with Bixby Vision, which will identify, count and label basic foods like fruits, meats and vegetables.
Kohler's Sensate faucet was back at CES this year with a working demo that highlighted motion control and voice commands. You can use your voice assistant of choice to ask Sensate to dispense an exact measurement of water.
While Instant Pot didn't have a booth at CES this year, they did announce integration with Google Assistant during the show. The Smart Wi-Fi already worked with the Instant Pot app, but we're excited to see assistants come to Instant Pot.
This self-cleaning, food recognizing in-wall oven was on display at FoodTech Live during CES. It doesn't have a name or price for release in the American market yet, but seeing an oven essentially turn into a dishwasher was definitely interesting.
Ripples has been at CES before with the tech to print on coffee beverages. This year, the company showed off a larger model that prints on beer. The company says the Ripples for beer will cost around $2,500.
Owned by Hamilton Beach, this Keurig-like cocktail machine is available for pre-order now with shipping planned for March 2019. Pop in a single-use capsule and Bartesian will pull the liquor from one of four reservoirs to make you a drink.