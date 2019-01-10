All the coolest kitchen tech we saw at CES 2019

CNET también está disponible en español.

KitchenAid Smart Display

KitchenAid came to CES for the first time this year, and they brought a splash-resistant smart display for your kitchen. 

KitchenAid Cook Processor Connect

Along with the smart display, KitchenAid also showed off the Cook Processor Connect, a processor that can also, boil, steam, chop, whip and much more. 

KitchenAid Smart Oven+

KitchenAid's Smart Oven+ includes powered attachments like this baking stone, and a touchscreen display with step-by-step recipe guides. 

Whirlpool Connected Hub Wall Oven

Whirlpool brought an augmented reality concept in-wall oven to CES this year. You can view your food in AR through a 27-inch transparent display, see recipes guides and sync your calendar to find recipes that fit your free time. 

WLabs Smart Countertop Oven

Whirlpool's innovation team debuted the first WLabs product to come to market, the Smart Countertop Oven. This $799 oven recognizes your food and cooks it to your desired doneness. It also works with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa for voice commands. 

LG HomeBrew

LG brought its countertop beer brewing bot to CES 2019. Use its smarts to brew your own beer at home. 

Samsung's autofill pitcher comes to Family Hub

The beloved autofill pitcher from Samsung will make its way to Family Hub models later this year for easy refilling and serving. 

Bixby Vision for Family Hub fridges

Bixby is already in the Family Hub from Samsung, but the company is bringing the assistant's vision to the refrigerator with Bixby Vision, which will identify, count and label basic foods like fruits, meats and vegetables. 

Kohler Sensate Faucet

Kohler's Sensate faucet was back at CES this year with a working demo that highlighted motion control and voice commands. You can use your voice assistant of choice to ask Sensate to dispense an exact measurement of water. 

Instant Pot Smart Wifi with Google Assistant

While Instant Pot didn't have a booth at CES this year, they did announce integration with Google Assistant during the show. The Smart Wi-Fi already worked with the Instant Pot app, but we're excited to see assistants come to Instant Pot. 

Self-cleaning smart wall oven

This self-cleaning, food recognizing in-wall oven was on display at FoodTech Live during CES. It doesn't have a name or price for release in the American market yet, but seeing an oven essentially turn into a dishwasher was definitely interesting. 

Ripples

Ripples has been at CES before with the tech to print on coffee beverages. This year, the company showed off a larger model that prints on beer. The company says the Ripples for beer will cost around $2,500. 

Bear Robotics

Bear Robotics is launching a food service robot named Penny. Penny is optimized for navigating crowds and helping a human service team attend to customers in a dining or bar environment. 

Bartesian cocktails

Owned by Hamilton Beach, this Keurig-like cocktail machine is available for pre-order now with shipping planned for March 2019. Pop in a single-use capsule and Bartesian will pull the liquor from one of four reservoirs to make you a drink. 

Innohome stove guard

Innohome brought a smart stove guard to CES 2019. Attach the sensor and power adapter to your oven for alarms and automatic shut off if fire and smoke are detected. 

Ovie smart food storage

Ovie has been on Kickstarter for a while, and the company was at CES this year showing off it's smart containers, clips and pods that track your food and let you know when it's about to expire. 

Garbi smart garbage and recycling bin

Garbi is still in its early stages, but this kitchen receptacle might one day be able to recognize the products you're throwing away and reorder them for you. 

Genie Food Replicator

Genie is an all-in-one countertop appliance that can steam, boil, stir, whisk, bake and heat to cook meals that come in Genie's own single-serve food pods. 

Silo smart vacuum containers

Silo was showing off its system of smart, vacuum-sealing food containers. Tell the built-in Amazon Alexa what the contents are, and Silo will tag and track the food's freshness. 

Hamilton Beach Alexa-Enabled, SmartCoffee Maker

Hamilton Beach's first voice assistant-enabled coffee maker is coming to market this year for $80. Ask Alexa to brew your coffee for a smarter morning routine. 

Fromaggio smart cheesemaker

Make your own cheese at home with the Fromaggio smart cheesemaker. The countertop appliance is launching on Kickstarter in March, and can make hard or soft cheese in as little as 30 minutes. 

GoSun solar cooker

GoSun is back at CES with a new GoSun Fusion solar cooker. It aims to extend the capabilities of other models by allowing you to cook with harnessed solar power after dark or on cloudy days. 

Pepper scale

This Alexa-enabled scale calculates your meal's sugar content, calories, lipids, amino acids and a wide variety of other nutrients to help you manage a specific diet. 

