iOS 17 Cheat Sheet: The Latest on Apple's iPhone Update
From recent updates to hidden features, here's what to know about iOS 17.
Apple's iOS 17 was released in September, shortly after the company held its "Wonderlust" event, where the tech giant announced the new iPhone 15 lineup, the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2. We put together this cheat sheet to help you learn about and use the new features in iOS 17 and to help you keep track of the subsequent iOS 17 updates.
Getting started with iOS 17
- iOS 17 Review: StandBy Mode Changed My Relationship With My iPhone
- Whether or Not Your iPhone Supports iOS 17
- Do This Before Downloading iOS 17
- How to Download iOS 17 to Your iPhone
Using iOS 17
- Three iPhone Settings to Change after Downloading iOS 17
- iOS 17's Best New Features
- The iOS 17 Features We're Excited About
- iOS 17 Is Filled With Delightful Features, Intuitive Improvements and More
- 17 Hidden iOS 17 Features You Shouldn't Miss
- iOS 17 Upgrades Your iPhone's Keyboard
- You Can Tag Your Pets In Your 'People' Album With iOS 17
- How to Create Live Stickers in iOS 17
- How to Set Up Contact Posters in iOS 17
- How to Automatically Delete Two-Factor Verification Codes in iOS 17
- What to Know About iOS 17's Unreleased Journal App
- How Good Are Offline Maps in iOS 17?
- How to Use iOS 17's Live Voicemail Feature
- You Can Change Your Private Browsing Browser in iOS 17
- Hidden iOS 17 Feature Makes It Easier to Send Photos and Videos
- You Can Clone Your Voice with iOS 17. Here's How
- Are Audio Message Transcripts in iOS 17 Any Good?
- Sharing AirTags in iOS 17 is Easy. Here's How
- How to Create Camera Shortcuts in iOS 17
- What You Need to Know About the Improved Autocorrect in iOS 17
- Use This Hidden iOS 17 Feature to Reduce Eye Strain
- How to Enable Sensitive Content Warnings on Your iPhone
- Let Your Loved Ones Know You're Safe With This iOS 17 Feature
- Simplify Your Grocery List With iOS 17
- How to Turn Off FaceTime Reactions in iOS 17
- What Is iOS 17's Journal App and How Does It Work?
- You Can Use Albums for Photo Shuffle on Your Lock Screen
- Play Daily Crosswords in Apple News With iOS 17
- How to Turn Off the Most Annoying iOS 17 Features
- iOS 17.2 Supposedly Brings Better Wireless Charging to These iPhones
- How to Turn Inline Predictive Text Off With iOS 17.2
- How to Enable Contact Key Verification With iOS 17.2
- This Security Feature Could Be Included in iOS 17.3
iOS 17 updates
- What iOS 17.3 Could Bring to Your iPhone
- iOS 17.2.1: What You Should Know About the iPhone Update
- iOS 17.2 Brings These New Features to Your iPhone
- What iOS 17.1.2 Fixes on Your iPhone
- iOS 17.1.1 Patches These iPhone Issues
- What New Features iOS 17.1 Brings to Your iPhone
- What to Know About iOS 17.0.1
- Apple Made an iPhone 15 Mistake, but iOS 17.0.2 Is Here to Fix It
- iOS 17.0.3 Fixes This iPhone 15 Pro Problem
Make sure to check back periodically for more iOS 17 tips and how to use new features as Apple releases more updates.
