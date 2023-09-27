15 Years of Android: Comparing the Newest Android Phone to the First

T-Mobile G1 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5
To start, the T-Mobile G1 (also called the HTC Dream in some regions) was the first Android phone ever released, back in October 2008. Most recently, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 hit stores on Aug. 11, 2023.
While the new operating system was the main draw for the first Android phone, smartphones with Android now have much more to offer in hardware, performance and specialty features.
T-Mobile G1 first launched Android on smartphones
Android made its device debut on the HTC Dream, known as the T-Mobile G1 in the US. The G1 generally cost about $179 with a two-year T-Mobile contract.
Along with Gmail, Google Maps and Google Calendar, the G1 came with the Android Market, which allowed users to install all sorts of radically half-baked applications.
Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the top of the line for Samsung Android phones
The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 was announced at a star-studded event in Seoul on July 26, 2023. It went on sale on Aug. 11 with a starting price of $1,800.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 dwarfs the T-Mobile G1
When folded, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 sits at 6.1 by 2.6 by 0.5 inches, with a 6.2-inch screen.
That first T-Mobile G1 (with keyboard slid in) was much smaller and yet a bit wider: 4.6 by 2.1 by 0.6 inches, with a 3.2-inch screen.
T-Mobile G1 had a physical QWERTY keyboard
One of the most notable features of the G1 was its physical keyboard, which slid out from its left spine.
Galaxy Z Fold 5 works like an 'amazing mini-tablet'
One of the Z Fold 5's most visible unique features is the ability to unfold into a tablet that's a little bigger than 6 by 5 inches.
T-Mobile G1 or Galaxy Fold 5: Which Android phone got the better review?
Both phones received respectable scores from our reviewers, but neither hit a home run. The T-Mobile G1 received a final score of 7.5, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 got a 7.9.
Initial review of the T-Mobile G1 was mixed
In their Oct. 16, 2008, review of the T-Mobile G1, CNET's Bonnie Cha and Nicole Lee were "impressed with the Google Android operating system," but said that the G1 didn't "quite offer the mass appeal and ease of use as the iPhone."
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 introduces a new hinge
In his Aug. 4, 2023, review of the Z Fold 5, Patrick Holland said that the phone offers only "incremental improvements" over the Z Fold 4, but noted that the new hinge makes the folded phone superior.
The redesigned hinge of the Z Fold 5 (on top) allows the folded phone to sit much flatter than the Z Fold 4 (on bottom).
Comparing the T-Mobile G1 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 cameras
It's hardly fair to compare cameras 15 years apart, but we will anyway.
While the G1's 3.2-megapixel camera bested the iPhone back in 2008, the Galaxy Z Fold 5's three rear cameras and two selfie cameras make the G1 look like a relic.
T-Mobile G1's camera was limited
Its 3.2-megapixel resolution was good for the time, but the T-Mobile G1 camera didn't support video recording and had "no camera settings, such as white balance, effects and shooting modes."
Galaxy Z Fold 5's 3 rear cameras
Besides a 50-megapixel main camera, the rear of the Galaxy Z Fold 5 sports a 12-megapixel ultrawide and 10-megapixel telephoto lens.
Physical buttons on the T-Mobile G1
Along with the slide-out QWERTY keyboard, the G1 provided five additional physical buttons on the bottom of the device: green and red buttons on the left and right for answering or ending phone calls, as well as a home button, back button and a contextual menu button.
Even wilder was the trackball in the middle. You could use it to scroll through web pages, and clicking it would snap a photo.
Flexibility of the Galaxy Z Fold 5
The folding hinge on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 allows the phone to be angled into a screen with keyboard for videoconferencing.
From 2008 to 2023
Future Android phones may be as different from the Galaxy Z Fold 5 as that phone is from the T-Mobile G1. Follow CNET's phone coverage to stay on top of all the latest smartphone developments, and check our picks for best current Android phones.