Yummly materializes in smart thermometer form

Whirlpool/Yummly

CES 2020

At CES last year, Whirlpool's massive booth made a big footprint on the show floor. This year, the company isn't exhibiting, instead focusing on promoting the expansion of Yummly, the recipe app and subscription service it acquired in 2017. Now, Yummly is jumping off your tablet and onto your countertop with the Yummly Smart Thermometer.

Available in early 2020, the wireless Yummly Smart Thermometer uses dual temperature sensors to monitor both the temperature of your oven and your food. You'll be able to track these temperatures remotely with the Yummly app and receive notifications when your food is finished.

Later in 2020, the Yummly Smart Thermometer will be able to communicate with connected Whirlpool ovens. From the Yummly app, users can identify connected recipes by looking for the fork icon. The team at Yummly says that connected capability means the oven will know what step you're on in the recipe, and will automatically adjust the temperature up or down, or to roast or broil, depending on what your recipe needs. Your Whirlpool connected oven will need to be set to Remote Enable mode.

The Yummly Smart Thermometer will be on display at CES Unveiled 2020, where we'll get a closer look, and is scheduled to go on sale soon for $129.