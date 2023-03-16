YouTube TV Raises Prices to $73 a Month

-- a CNET Editor's Choice award pick -- is raising its prices from $65 a month to $73 a month, the service said Thursday. New subscribers will be charged the higher price starting now, while existing subscribers will be charged the updated price starting April 18.

"As content costs have risen and we continue to invest in our quality of service, we'll be adjusting our monthly cost ... to bring you the best possible TV service," YouTube TV wrote on Twitter, saying it's the first increase in three years.

Though YouTube TV said new subscribers will be charged the higher price starting now, the service is offering those same subscribers $10 off their first three months of the base YouTube TV plan. That means new subscribers will effectively be charged $63 for their first three months before the price reverts back to $73 a month.

YouTube TV also said it was lowering the price of its 4K Plus add-on to $10 a month. This service cost $20 a month previously.

Some people on Twitter speculated that the price increase was due to NFL Sunday Ticket coming to YouTube. But YouTube responded that the increase is because of "the broader rise of content costs."

Brent Lawton, vice president of media strategy and business development at the NFL, said in December that Sunday Ticket would be an additional cost on top of YouTube TV. Peter King, from NBC Sports, said one source estimated the cost of Sunday Ticket would be around $300 for the season, but there's no official figure attached to the subscription at this time.

