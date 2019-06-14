YouTube TV appears to be offering some subscribers a summer of free Showtime. The live TV streaming service is giving "longtime friends" a subscription to Showtime at no cost through Sept. 5, 2019, according to offer messages shared by customers on social media.
"Wowza!! I just got a free summer of @Showtime from @YouTubeTV no strings -- just for being a loyal subscriber," tweeted Rich Greenfield on Thursday, along with images of the offer.
YouTube TV apparently won't automatically bill customers for the Showtime subscription once the deal has ended. "You can add it back if you love it, but that's totally up to you," reads the offer message. (Editors' note: Showtime is a part of CBS, which also owns CNET.)
Earlier this year, YouTube TV raised its monthly price from $40 to $50. The Google-owned service is one of a handful of subscription options aimed at cable TV cord-cutters who want to stream live TV channels such as ESPN, TNT and CNN, as well as local channels including ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC. Its competition includes Sling TV, Hulu with Live TV, PlayStation Vue and DirecTV Now, each with different channel packages and pricing.
YouTube didn't immediately respond to a request for more details.
Discuss: YouTube TV is giving 'longtime' subscribers Showtime at no extra cost
