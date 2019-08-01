Manuel Flores/CNET

In honor of fall previews -- and because football season is fast approaching -- we teamed up with CBS Sports, SportsLine and TV Guide to give away not one, but two 65-inch TVs. Here's how our prizes break down.

Our grand prize winner will take home an LG B8 OLED TV, which received a CNET Editors' Choice award in October 2018 for its "perfect black levels, superb uniformity, wide viewing angles, accurate color and great bright-room picture."

Now playing: Watch this: LG B8 is the 2018 OLED TV to buy

The runner-up winner will receive a 65-inch TCL 6 series television. This TV was an Editors' Choice winner in July 2018. We loved its overall excellent image quality, easy interface and Roku streaming capabilities.

Ten second runner-ups will each win a year's membership to SportsLine that gives you access to the most up-to-date information and analysis on your favorite sport, including the NFL, college football, NBA, college basketball, MLB and NHL.

Looking to be one of our lucky winners? You just have to read the official rules, accept the terms and conditions of this sweepstakes and fill out the form below. Don't forget, you can unlock extra entries and increase your chances of winning by following us on social media and more. Good luck!

