We're giving away a 75-inch Roku 4K TV and more

One grand prize winner will take home a TCL 6-series Roku TV. This giveaway is open to the US only.

Sarah Tew/CNET

We're joining forces with TV Guide to celebrate award season by giving away a 75-inch TCL 6-series. Yes, a 75-inch 4K TV that won our editors' choice award in July 2018 because it has "superb picture quality that rivals TVs costing twice as much" at the time. Check our full review below:

But that is not the only prize. Let's break it down:

If you want to sign up for the giveaway you must be a legal resident of the US, read our official rules, accept our terms and conditions and fill out the form below. You have the option to increase your chances of winning by completing extra actions like following us on social media and more.

Remember to check your email on Feb. 11 because we will be reaching out to the winners via email (don't forget the junkmail too!).

Head to the comments section and tell us which of the nominated movies for the Academy Awards is your favorite. Good luck! 

First published Feb. 1, 2020 at 10 a.m. PT.
Update Feb. 5: Corrected the exact model and linked review for the TCL television that we are giving away.