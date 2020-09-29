Walmart, Target to hold their own sale events alongside Amazon Prime Day

Walmart

Amazon's Prime Day won't be the only big sale event in October. Walmart and Target this week both announced plans to offer up their own deals during online events that just happen to line up with Amazon annual shopping fest.

CNET revealed last week that Prime Day will happen Oct. 13-14, and Amazon confirmed the sale dates on Sunday.

On Monday, Walmart said it'll be holding a "Big Save" online event that runs Oct. 11-15. The retail giant said it'll offer Black Friday-like savings on thousands of items including electronics, toys, beauty items and more. Free two-day shipping will be available on some orders over $35, Walmart said, while some may be eligible for free Next Day deliver or in-store pickup.

On Tuesday, Target laid out plans for its Deal Days event, which will happen on Oct. 13-14. Target said the online event will feature deals on hundreds of thousands of items across electronics, home, toys, beauty and more. The retailer is also offering contactless drive up and order pickup on many deals, and said some deals will be eligible for same-day delivery via Shipt.

Target added that select deals will also be available on its website starting Oct. 5. The retailer said it also plans to offer Black Friday pricing all November and will extend its price match guarantee beyond 14 days for items that are "Black Friday deals" between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24.

Amazon's Prime Day typically takes place in mid-July, but the shopping event was delayed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new dates for Prime Day could alter the dynamics of the event, with customers potentially buying their holiday gifts earlier than usual because the sale will be held much closer to year's end.