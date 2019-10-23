Walmart's Early Access sale: Black Friday-style deals on iPads, Apple Watch and Xbox

Walmart

I haven't even carved my pumpkins yet and here's Walmart kicking off the 2019 holiday shopping season. The sale was announced today, with some deals effective now, and others starting Friday at midnight. Walmart's sale extends across all of its categories including electronics, gaming, computers, tablets and more. We've combed through all the deals and posted the highlights below. Take a look -- just remember that we expect even lower prices on some product categories as we approach Black Friday proper. (Yes, it's less than 40 days away.)

Read more: When is Black Friday 2019? | Walmart's Pre-Black Friday Sale Kicks Off Friday--Get A Sneak Peek At The Best Deals

Note CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

On sale now

These products are on sale now, and are not expected to get further price cuts by the weekend.

Arcade1Up Most of Arcade1Up's machines cost around $300. This one -- which is a three-quarter-size version of the original -- costs $165 once it's in your shopping cart. And it looks, sounds and plays exactly like the old arcade machines. Walmart is also offering the Centipede edition for $175.

Sarah Tew/CNET We bought one of these throwback Instax camera for my daughter last year, and it turned her into a budding photographer. The pros: it's simple to use, delivers the instant gratification of a physical print and has loads of vintage Polaroid vibes. The con: the film is pricey -- so a 30% discount on the cost of the camera helps.

James Martin/CNET The $399 Apple Watch Series 5 is now here, in all of its always-on, 18-hours-of-battery-life glory. Meanwhile, third-party sellers have dropped prices on the Series 3; Amazon is currently selling the 38mm GPS model for $189. But Walmart's Series 3 deal is worth a look. You get the cellular version of the watch, selling elsewhere for $229, plus a power bank that normally sells for about $30 on its own. Read our Apple Watch Series 3 review

Sarah Tew/CNET There are plenty of good deals on Apple's now-discontinued Series 4 Watch but, at the moment, Walmart's $429 price on the 44mm GPS and Cellular model is the best around -- and about $50 less than what you'll find at Amazon or Best Buy. Read our Apple Watch Series 4 review

Sale prices starting Friday, 12:01am ET

We got a sneak preview of the key sale items, and can confirm that Walmart is planning to lower the prices on these items as well. These prices will go into effect Friday at 12:01a.m. ET (Thursday, 9:01p.m. PT).

Sarah Tew/CNET Apple has now discontinued the 2018 9.7-inch iPad, but Walmart will be selling the 128GB model for just under $300. That's about $20 less than the going price for the 32GB version of the new 10.2-inch model, which just isn't that different from the 2018 version. Basically, you're getting 4x the storage for free. Alternately, you can snag the cellular-enabled 32GB version of this iPad for $329 -- that's $130 off the earlier price (though, as always, you need to supply the data service). Read our iPad 2018 review

Lenovo Lenovo launched its own everyday-gamer laptop line with the IdeaPad L340 in April. It's a variant of the company's thinnish-and-lightish 300 series -- but with discrete graphics. Walmart's configuration features a 15.6 display, Intel Core i5-9300H, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD in addition to NVIDIA's GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card. Not bad for $600. Read our preview of the Lenovo ideapad L340

Xbox One S Call of Duty Modern Warfare bundle Tania Gonzalez/CNET The latest chapter of the highly anticipated Call of Duty franchise hits Friday, and Walmart is throwing it in for free with a $250 Xbox One S. There's a suggestion that other games my be included as well -- we'll have to wait until the sale starts.

Sarah Tew/CNET Microsoft's newest Xbox has no Blu-ray drive, as it's been designed for "digital natives." The device launched in May for $250. Now, Walmart has it for $200 -- and it comes with downloadable versions of Minecraft, Forza Horizon 3 and Sea of Thieves as well as one wireless controller and a 1-month Xbox Live Gold subscription. Read our Microsoft Xbox S One All Digital preview

We'll be expanding this list in the near future.