Robyn Beck/Getty Images

The third week of July is shaping up to be an online retailer battle royale, with challengers looking to upset Amazon's Prime Day sale. After eBay and Target announced sales to coincide with Amazon's, Walmart.com is throwing its hat in the ring with a sale of its own.

Like eBay and Target, Walmart is hoping to steal some of Amazon's thunder by kicking off its sale a day before Prime Day, which will start July 15. Walmart said Wednesday that it'll release thousands of special buys and Rollbacks on Walmart.com during an online sale that begins July 14 and runs through July 17.

Walmart promises savings on electronics, video games, home items, fashion and toys. Some of the items already revealed include the HP 15.6-inch HD Touch Display laptop computer for $429 ($150 below list) and the Dyson Multifloor Bagless Upright Vacuum for $154 (a savings of $125).

Customers whose orders are greater than $35 will receive free two-day shipping or free NextDay delivery without a membership, depending on eligibility and the buyer's location.

On Monday, Amazon said its Prime Day 2019 sale will start July 15 just after midnight Pacific Time and run for 48 hours, its longest sale ever after last year's 36 hours of deals.