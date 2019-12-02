Deal Savings Price























































Cyber Monday at Walmart means a whole slew of new deals as well as a refresh of popularBlack Friday items that sold out a few days ago. Now is a good time to check the online retailer for new discounts on Apple products, earbuds, game consoles, TVs and more. Here's a hit list of what we think are the best Cyber Monday deals happening at Walmart, with more info below:

So far, however, the Cyber Monday standout deal is at Target, which is still selling the brand-new 10.2-inch iPad for $230. That's a 30% discount on a $330 device that Apple introduced not even 90 days ago.

We'll keep an eye on all these and other deals to help you save through Cyber Monday. Check out more information about the highlights below.

Read more: How to find the best Cyber Monday 2019 deals

Best Walmart Cyber Monday deals available now

RCA Looking for the other end of the size spectrum? Check out this 70-incher from RCA, the RTRU7027-US. We haven't reviewed it, and this brand isn't exactly known for its picture quality. But it's a friggin' 70-inch 4K Roku TV for $530. Allowances can (and will) be made!

Tyler Lizenby/CNET Google has updated its base smart speaker as the Nest Mini for 2019, but for just $19, the older model on sale here remains a great deal.

Read our Google Home Mini review.

Instant Pot Everyone's favorite pressure cooker gets a huge 50% price cut. This is about as low as we've ever seen the 6-quart model.

Microsoft The Xbox One S may not have all the horsepower of an Xbox One X, but given the price difference between the consoles, it might be a worth compromise. We love this deal because it lands you Jedi: Fallen Order and a new Xbox for almost half the cost of the Xbox One X bundle.

Microsoft For die-hard Star Wars fans, this is the deal to beat. Jedi: Fallen Order is a hotly anticipated game, and there probably isn't a better console to play it on than the Xbox One X in 4K resolution. The Deluxe Edition of the game features some premium in-game skins and 90 minutes of behind-the-scenes video content. The bundle also includes three months of Xbox Live Gold. Read our Xbox One X review.

Walmart This HP laptop has a 14-inch screen, 4GB RAM, and 128GB hard drive capacity. Walmart currently has it discounted $200.

Sarah Tew/CNET Walmart now has the brand-new 10.2-inch iPad for $249. Note that Target has it for just $230 right now. Read our 10.2-inch iPad review.

iRobot If you're looking to let a robot vacuum for you, but you're put off by the price on iRobot's latest models, the 670 is here for you. This model includes Wi-Fi to do your bidding via a mobile app, Alexa or Google Assistant.

Sarah Tew/CNET Acer's Chromebook 715 has some premium features that are rare in the Chromebook class. You get a 15.6-inch Full HD display, eighth-gen Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB hard drive. And it's tough: Acer says its all-aluminum chassis can survive drops from up to 4 feet. Read our Acer Chromebook 715 preview.

Sarah Tew/CNET When Lenovo introduced the IdeaPad 330s last year, it started at $500. Now, you can get a decent midrange configuration -- with a quad-core AMD processor, a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM -- for under $300. Equipped with a sharp 15.6-inch display, the 330s has thinner-than-usual bezels and an aluminum lid. Read our Lenovo IdeaPad 330s preview.

CNET This Walmart exclusive, which includes Google's tiny virtual assistant and Chromecast streaming device, turns any TV into a smart TV. Hook them up and use your phone (or voice) to stream Netflix, YouTube, Spotify, Pandora, HBO Now and thousands of other apps and games. Read our Google Home Mini review.

Arcade1Up Most of Arcade1Up's machines cost around $300. This one -- which is a three-quarter-size version of the original -- costs $150. And it looks, sounds and plays exactly like the old arcade machines. Walmart was also offering the Centipede edition for $180, but it's now out of stock.

With an improved fit on previous models, these wireless headphones have very good sound for Bluetooth sports headphones. Reliable operation and strong battery life (12 hours) thanks to Apple's W1 chip, our one knock on these headphones was the price. But during Walmart's Black Friday festivities, you can score a pair for just $89. Check out our full review.

Want to escape reality during this upcoming election year? Strap a shiny new Oculus Go to your eyeballs. This completely self-contained, standalone, no-phone-or-PC-necessary VR system has a comfortable design and feel. Sharp-looking display and effective built-in speakers with spatial audio. Hundreds of apps. Oculus setup app works with iOS and Android phones. Connects for social chats with Go, Gear VR and Oculus Rift owners.

Need a new coffeemaker for your home or office? You won't want to miss this sale. The space-saving K-Compact coffee maker brews one of three cup sizes in less than a minute and is the slimmest Keurig removable reservoir coffee maker.

Sarah Tew/CNET We reviewed the similar Legion Y545 and appreciated its edgy design and great components for the price. Walmart's configuration comes stocked with solid components, including an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. Read our Lenovo Legion Y545 review.

Fluxx Remember when hoverboards cost $500 or more? Well some still do, but you don't need to spend nearly that much to ride a self-balancing two-wheeler. While most hoverboards tend to run $130-$200 these days, this model from Fluxx is about the cheapest you're going to find one for the holidays.

Samsung Samsung's Galaxy Tab A is an Android tablet that offers a less-expensive alternative to the Apple iPad. Get one at Walmart for $70 off now.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is a good one. Pick up the Xbox One S and three games -- Sea of Thieves, Fortnite and Minecraft -- for $149. This package also includes 2,000 V-Bucks to spend in Fortnite. Read our Xbox One S review.

Walmart Black Friday deals that have expired/sold out



Samsung We haven't reviewed this model, the UN65NU6900, but the specs are tight, and it's got kudos from users. And it's almost $100 less than the 70-inch Roku TV below, which is a pretty compelling bargain.

Sarah Tew/CNET The price on this model was $599 last week -- but even at $699, this is a solid deal on an older version of Apple's iPad Pro. The 10.5-inch iPad was released in 2017, but Walmart's loaded configuration (512GB of storage, Apple's A10X processor) will do the job in 2019 and beyond. Read our 10.5-inch iPad Pro review.

Lego I bought this -- actually two of them -- last year for my kids, and it was a hit. You get a new, small Lego figure or ship for 24 days in a row. These usually sell out.

Sarah Tew/CNET These aren't the high-end AirPods Pro, but this is the lowest price we've ever seen for the standard AirPods. Read our AirPods 2019 review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET We've seen this discount come and go. Now it's back. At $100, we're big fans of the Ninja Coffee Bar, which provides an unequaled list of features and capabilities. Read our Ninja Coffee Bar review.

Nintendo This bundle includes the new version of the Switch, which offers an improved battery life of up to 9 hours. And since the list price for this Switch is $299, you're getting Spyro for free. Read more about the Nintendo Switch V2.

Walmart While CNET hasn't reviewed this exact model (RTR3260-W) -- and expectations for a $130 TV shouldn't be too high -- this 720p model has the Roku smart TV operating system (our favorite) and three HDMI inputs. Hard to complain about that feature set at this price if you're looking for a small TV for the kitchen or kids' room.

Apple This is pretty much the lowest price ever for the entry-level Apple Watch. The 38mm model (linked here) is marked down from the $199 you'd pay at the Apple Store to $129. The 42mm model is similarly marked down to $159. Read our Apple Watch Series 3 review.

Dan Ackerman/CNET Nintendo will be offering its own Black Friday Switch bundle next week -- but that one will include the original version of the console, not the newer version with improved battery life. Walmart's bundle includes a physical copy of Minecraft. Read more about the Nintendo Switch V2.

Sarah Tew/CNET The M-Series Quantum (model M558-G1) delivers excellent picture quality, with deep black levels, accurate color and very good 4K HDR performance. And its smart system is phone-friendly, with Google Cast and Apple AirPlay control. And Walmart also has the the 50-inch model for $467, but it's the M7 series, which doesn't deliver quite the same level of picture quality as that M8. It's still a great price, however. Read our Vizio M-Series Quantum review.





Now playing: Watch this: How to win Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2019

Originally posted last month. Frequently updated with additional deals and information.