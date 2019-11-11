CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

CNET editors pick the products & services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Walmart Black Friday 2019: Here are all of the best deals

Live discounts now on this year's holiday hits including Vizio TVs, the Apple Watch and iPad, the Xbox and more.

02-vizio-m-series-quantum

Vizio's excellent M-Series Quantum 4K TV is on sale right now.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Walmart and Black Friday go together like peanut butter and chocolate. But the megaretailer hasn't announced it's "real" Black Friday deals yet -- the ones coming Thanksgiving week and/or Nov. 29. Instead, Walmart has come out of the box with worthy discounts on TVs -- including Vizio's excellent M-Series Quantum 4K set -- kitchen gear, tablets, video games and a range of other popular gifts for the 2019 holiday season

Best Buy has also refreshed its early Black Friday sale, dishing up new discounts on Yoga convertible laptops, the 11-inch iPad Pro, a terrific Dyson vacuum cleaner and more.

We continue to comb through Walmart's catalog of deals, posting the highlights below. Take a look and check back often, as we'll be adding new Black Friday discounts and updating prices and availability on a regular basis. 

Black Friday 2019

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s: $329

Save $120
Sarah Tew/CNET

When Lenovo introduced the IdeaPad 330s last year, it started at $500. Now, you can get a decent midrange configuration -- with a quad-core AMD processor, a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM -- for under $350. Equipped with a sharp 15.6-inch display, the 330s has thinner-than-usual bezels and an aluminum lid.  Read our Lenovo IdeaPad 330s preview.

$329 at Walmart

55-inch Vizio M-Series Quantum (M558-G1): $478

You save $70
Sarah Tew/CNET

The M-Series Quantum delivers excellent picture quality, with deep black levels, accurate color and very good 4K HDR performance. And its smart system is phone-friendly, with Google Cast and Apple AirPlay control.

Walmart also has the the 50-inch model for $467, but it's the M7 series, which doesn't deliver quite the same level of picture quality as that M8. It's still a great price however. Read our Vizio M-Series Quantum review.

$478 at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS + Cellular (38mm) with power bank: $219

You save $10
James Martin/CNET

The $399 Apple Watch Series 5 is now here, in all of its always-on, 18-hours-of-battery-life glory. Meanwhile, third-party sellers have dropped prices on the Series 3 and Amazon is currently selling the 38mm GPS model for $189. But Walmart's Series 3 deal is worth a look. You get the cellular version of the watch -- list price of $299, though selling now for $199 -- plus a power bank that normally sells for about $30 on its own.  Read our Apple Watch Series 3 review.

$219 at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 4 GPS + Cellular (44mm): $357

You save $150
Josh Miller/CNET

Best Buy had the killer deal on this model last week, dropping the price all the way down to $349. Now, Walmart again has the best price on the 44mm cellular version of Apple's now-discontinued Series 4 Watch.  Read our Apple Watch Series 4 review.

$357 at Walmart

9.7-inch Apple iPad (128GB): $329

You save $130
Sarah Tew/CNET

This is a decent discount on the 128GB model of the 2018 iPad, but note that we expect the 2019 model (same chip, slightly larger screen) to dip back to $299 later this month. The 32GB model will likely return to $249 as well. As of Monday, Nov. 11, some colors of this model were sold out -- but silver was still in stock. Read our iPad 2018 review.

$329 at Walmart

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 mega-bundle: $90

You save $110
Sarah Tew/CNET

We bought one of these throwback Instax cameras for my daughter last year, and it turned her into a budding photographer. The pros: It's simple to use, delivers the instant gratification of a physical print, and has loads of vintage Polaroid vibes. The con: The film is pricey, so discounts like these help. This Walmart bundle includes a Mini 9 camera and a case, a twin pack of film (for 20 photos), photo frames and filters.

$90 at Walmart

Eufy RoboVac robot vaccum: $179

Save $220
Ry Crist/CNET

The Eufy RoboVac 35C connects via Wi-Fi to Alexa or Google Assistant, which means that you can tell it to clean up, and then walk away. We haven't tested this particular model, which Walmart has discounted by more than $200, but we did review the similar 11S Max model (pictured above), which we found to be a solid performer on bare hardwood floors. Read our roundup of robot vacuum cleaners.

$179 at Walmart

Arcade1UP Asteroids Arcade Machine: $170

You save $130
Arcade1Up

Most of Arcade1Up's machines cost around $300. This one -- which is a three-quarter-size version of the original -- costs $170 once it's in your shopping cart. And it looks, sounds and plays exactly like the old arcade machines. Walmart is also offering the Centipede edition for $180.

$170 at Walmart

Ninja Coffee Bar System: $99 (Update: Sold out)

You save $40
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

We've seen this discount come and go. But at $99, we're big fans of the Ninja Coffee Bar, which provides an unequaled list of features and capabilities.  Read our Ninja Coffee Bar review.

$99 at Walmart
Now playing: Watch this: How to win Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2019
2:25

Originally posted last month. Frequently updated with additional deals and information.

CNET Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Apple