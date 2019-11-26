CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

AMD Threadripper 3990X Lamborghini V12 Vision GT Uber loses London license Koalas not 'functionally extinct' Walmart Black Friday 2019 Early Black Friday Deals
CNET editors pick the products & services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Walmart Black Friday 2019 deals: These are the hottest savings right now

Walmart has big discounts on the Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch, TVs, laptops, Apple Watch, appliances and more.

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2019, your source for the season's best gifts and deals, hand-picked by the experts at CNET.

Black FridaySo far, most of the best deals are coming from Amazon, Best Buy and other retailers. But Walmart is catching up with some killer discounts on the Xbox One S with Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for $200, a massive PS4 bundle for $200 and a $350 discount on RCA's 70-inch Roku 4K TV. And we're very keen on this portable power station which is selling at Amazon for $1,300 -- but only $820 at Walmart.

And that's only the beginning. We've highlighted the cream of the crop below. And we'll be updating pricing and availability on a continual basis, so bookmark this page and check back often.

Read more: Walmart Black Friday 2019 ad: Everything going on sale next week 

The best Walmart Black Friday deals

The main event kicks off online at Walmart.com this Wednesday, Nov. 27 -- the day before Thanksgiving -- at 7 p.m. PT (10 p.m. ET). But Walmart has already discounted a wide variety of products. We've listed the highlights of what's available right now below. 

PS4 Slim (1TB) with 3 great games: $199

Includes Goid of War, Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition and The Last of Us Remastered
Sony

This is the best we've seen this season. Last year, you got the same console plus Spider-Man at this price, so this is a pretty big ramp-up. You get:

  • God of War
  • Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition
  • The Last of Us Remastered

That pulls together three of the best-ever PS4 exclusives -- albeit ones that are not for younger kids. 

Read more at GameSpot: The best PS4 Black Friday 2019 deals. Read our PS4 Slim review.

$199 at Walmart

Xbox One X 1TB with Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order Deluxe Edition: $349

You save $150
Microsoft

For die-hard Star Wars fans, this is the deal to beat. Jedi Fallen Order is a hotly anticipated game, and there probably isn't a better console to play it on than the Xbox One X in UHD 4K. The Deluxe Edition of the game features some premium in-game skins and 90 minutes of behind-the-scenes video content. The bundle also includes three months of Xbox Live Gold. Read our Xbox One X review.

$349 at Walmart

Xbox One S 1TB with Jedi Fallen Order: $200

You save $100
Microsoft

The Xbox One S may not have all the horsepower of an Xbox One X, but given the price difference between the consoles, it might be a worth compromise. We love this deal because it lands you Jedi Fallen Order and a new Xbox for almost half the cost of the Xbox One X bundle.

$200 at Walmart

Nintendo Switch V2 with Spyro Reignited Trilogy: $299

You save $35
Nintendo

This bundle includes the new version of the Switch, which offers an improved battery life of up to 9 hours. And since the list price for this Switch is $299, you're getting Spyro for free. Read more about the Nintendo Switch V2.

$299 at Walmart
Black Friday 2019

iRobot Roomba 670 Robot Vacuum with Wi-Fi: $230

You save $100
iRobot

If you're looking to let a robot vacuum for you but you're put off by the price on iRobot's latest models, the 670 is here for you. This model includes Wi-Fi to do your bidding via a mobile app, Alexa or Google Assistant.

$230 at Walmart

Ninja Coffee Bar System: $100

You save $80
Tyler Lizenby/CNET

We've seen this discount come and go. Now it's back. At $99, we're big fans of the Ninja Coffee Bar, which provides an unequaled list of features and capabilities. Read our Ninja Coffee Bar review.

$100 at Walmart

Samsung 65-inch 4K UHD TV with HDR: $478

You save $320
Samsung

We haven't reviewed this model, the UN65NU6900, but the specs are tight, and it's got kudos from users. And it's almost $100 less than the 70-inch Roku TV below, which is a pretty compelling bargain.

$478 at Walmart

70-inch RCA Roku 4K TV: $550

You save $350
RCA

Lookin for the other end of the size spectrum? Check out this 70-incher from RCA, the RTRU7027-US. We haven't reviewed it, and this brand isn't exactly known for its picture quality. But it's a friggin' 70-inch 4K Roku TV for $550. Allowances can (and will) be made!

$550 at Walmart

Read More: Best 4K TVs for 2019

Lenovo Legion Y540: $799

You save $300
Sarah Tew/CNET

We reviewed the similar Legion Y545 and appreciated its edgy design and great components for the price. Walmart's configuration comes stocked with solid components, including an Intel Core i7 processor, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU. Read our Lenovo Legion Y545 review.

$799 at Walmart

Apple Watch Series 3: $170

You save $90
Apple

We know that the Apple Watch Series 3 will be on sale at Walmart (and elsewhere) next week for $129 (38mm) and $159 (42mm). If you need one now, however, Walmart has already lowered prices to $170 for the 38mm GPS model and the $199 for the cellular equivalent. Read our Apple Watch Series 3 review.

$170 at Walmart

Acer Chromebook 715: $299

You save $100
Sarah Tew/CNET

Acer's Chromebook 715 has some premium features that are rare in the Chromebook class. You get a 15.6-inch Full HD display, eighth-gen Intel Core i3 processor, 4GB of RAM and a 128GB hard drive. And it's tough: Acer says its all-aluminum chassis can survive drops from up to 4 feet. Read our Acer Chromebook 715 preview.

$299 at Walmart

Lenovo IdeaPad 330s: $329

Save $70
Sarah Tew/CNET

When Lenovo introduced the IdeaPad 330s last year, it started at $500. Now, you can get a decent midrange configuration -- with a quad-core AMD processor, a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM -- for under $350. Equipped with a sharp 15.6-inch display, the 330s has thinner-than-usual bezels and an aluminum lid. Read our Lenovo IdeaPad 330s preview.

$329 at Walmart

Fluxx FX3 LED Hoverboard: $89

You save $110
Fluxx

Remember when hoverboards cost $500 or more? Well some still do, but you don't need to spend nearly that much to ride a self-balancing two-wheeler. While most hoverboards tend to run $130-$200 these days, this model from Fluxx is about the cheapest you're going to find one for the holidays.

$89 at Walmart

RCA 32-inch Roku TV: $130

You save $50
Walmart

While CNET hasn't reviewed this exact model (RTR3260-W) -- and expectations for a $130 TV shouldn't be too high -- this 720p model has the Roku smart TV operating system (our favorite) and three HDMI inputs. Hard to complain about that feature set at this price if you're looking for a small TV for the kitchen or kids' room.

$130 at Walmart

Google Smart TV bundle: $45

You save $30
CNET

This Walmart exclusive, which includes Google's tiny virtual assistant and Chromecast streaming device, turns any TV into a smart TV. Hook them up and use your phone (or voice) to stream Netflix, YouTube, Spotify, Pandora, HBO Now and thousands of other apps and games. Read our Google Home Mini review.

$45 at Walmart

10.5-inch iPad Pro (512GB): $699

You save $300
Sarah Tew/CNET

The price on this model was $599 last week -- but even at $699, this is a solid deal on an older version of Apple's iPad Pro. The 10.5-inch iPad was released in 2017, but Walmart's loaded configuration (512GB of storage, Apple's A10X processor) will do the job in 2019 and beyond. Read our 10.5-inch iPad Pro review.

$699 at Walmart

Lego Star Wars Advent Calendar: $25

You save $10
Lego

I bought this -- actually two of them -- last year for my kids, and it was a hit. You get a new, small Lego figure or ship for 24 days in a row. These usually sell out.

$25 at Walmart

Arcade1UP Asteroids Arcade Machine: $170

You save $130
Arcade1Up

Most of Arcade1Up's machines cost around $300. This one -- which is a three-quarter-size version of the original -- costs $170 once it's in your shopping cart. And it looks, sounds and plays exactly like the old arcade machines. Walmart is also offering the Centipede edition for $180.

$170 at Walmart

Walmart deals that have expired (but are likely to return)

Suaoki G1000 Portable Power Station: $820 (Update: Out of stock)

You save $1,180
Walmart

We've been testing this in our lab and the results are promising. It's the ultimate tool for powering through a blackout or keeping your devices online while camping, and this is the best price anywhere.

$820 at Walmart

Nintendo Switch V2 and Minecraft: $299 (Update: Out of stock)

You save $30
Dan Ackerman/CNET

Nintendo will be offering its own Black Friday Switch bundle next week -- but that one will include the original version of the console, not the newer version with improved battery life. Walmart's bundle includes a physical copy of Minecraft. Read more about the Nintendo Switch V2.

$299 at Walmart

55-inch Vizio M-Series Quantum (M558-G1): $478 (Expired)

You save $70
Sarah Tew/CNET

The M-Series Quantum delivers excellent picture quality, with deep black levels, accurate color and very good 4K HDR performance. And its smart system is phone-friendly, with Google Cast and Apple AirPlay control.

And Walmart also has the the 50-inch model for $467, but it's the M7 series, which doesn't deliver quite the same level of picture quality as that M8. It's still a great price, however. Read our Vizio M-Series Quantum review.

$478 at Walmart

Eufy RoboVac robot vacuum: $179 (Expired)

Save $220
Ry Crist/CNET

The Eufy RoboVac 35C connects via Wi-Fi to Alexa or Google Assistant, which means that you can tell it to clean up, and then walk away. We haven't tested this particular model, which Walmart has discounted by more than $200, but we did review the similar 11S Max model (pictured above), which we found to be a solid performer on bare hardwood floors. Read our roundup of robot vacuum cleaners.

$179 at Walmart

How Walmart's sale will work

  • Main sale prices will come online at Walmart.com at 7 p.m. PT on Wednesday, Nov. 27. (In Walmart stores, doors open at 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28.)
  • The company is already teasing current deals it's dubbed "Buy Now Deals." Those can be found at walmart.com/buynow. (We've highlighted any worthy deals above.)
  • Walmart is also promoting a "Pre-Black Friday" event with a focus on toys and electronics that will start at 9:01 p.m. PT on Thanksgiving (12:01 a.m. ET on Friday, Nov. 22). We'll highlight those deals here as soon as we have them. 

Walmart's biggest deals coming on Nov. 27 

Most of the deals are similar or identical to what we've already seen from Target, Best Buy and other early movers. But given its size and scale, Walmart will undoubtedly scoop up plenty of shoppers, too. These early deals don't go live until after next week but here's an overview of the highlights, with savings versus MSRP (unless otherwise indicated):

Now playing: Watch this: How to win Black Friday and Cyber Monday in 2019
2:25

Originally posted last month. Frequently updated with additional deals and information.

CNET Holiday Gift Guide 2019

Apple