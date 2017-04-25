Vizio unveils 2017 sound bars with Chromecast and Bluetooth

Vizio

Vizio has unveiled its 2017 range of sound bars, with the top-of-the-line models featuring Google's Chromecast built in.

The company has six new sound bars for 2017, priced between $80 and $250 and culminating in the flagship 36-inch 5.1 Wireless Sound Bar System.

The 36-inch-wide SB3651-E6 sound bar offers wireless rears and a subwoofer that incorporates Chromecast built-in.

Chromecast built-in allows users to stream directly over Wi-Fi from compatible apps such as Spotify, iHeartRadio, Google Play Music and Pandora, as well as Android phones and Chrome browsers. It is also compatible across brands such as Sony and Onkyo enabling a multiroom music system to be created using Google Home.

Vizio debuted its Google-compatible SmartCast app last year, and it allows control of compatible sound bars in addition to Vizio TVs.

However, in 2017 Vizio's naming system hasn't become any less of an alpha-numeric grab bag -- the SB3621n-E8M, anyone?

In the past, Vizio's sound bars have offered excellent performance for the money, and we look forward to testing the capabilities of the new line.

The full range is as follows:

SmartCast (Wi-Fi with Chromecast built-in) and Bluetooth

Vizio SmartCast 36-inch 3.0 Wireless Sound Bar SB3630-E6 $150

Vizio SmartCast 36-inch 5.1 Wireless Sound Bar System SB3651-E6 $250

Bluetooth

Vizio 28-inch 2.0 Sound Bar SB2820n-E0 $80

Vizio 36-inch 2.1 Sound Bar System SB3621n-E8 $150

Vizio 36-inch 2.1 Sound Bar System SB3621n-E8M $180

Vizio 32-inch 5.1 Sound Bar System SB3251n-E0 $250

Vizio has yet to detail connectivity or full availability of the line, but we will update this article as soon as this information becomes available.