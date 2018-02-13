Select Vizio 4K TVs now work with Alexa, thanks to a SmartCast skill released today. Customers with a P-, M- or E-series SmartCast display and an Amazon smart speaker can control their TV hands-free. Turn the display on and off, adjust the volume, channel and input and even tell your Alexa speaker to pause, fast forward or rewind -- all with simple voice commands.
Vizio also plans to make its skill available to folks with SmartCast Full HD and HD TVs "in the coming weeks."
Vizio's SmartCast TVs give you access to apps from the display; the related SmartCast mobile app gives you access from your phone.
In addition to Alexa, Vizio SmartCast displays also work with Google Assistant, the AI that powers its Home, Home Mini and Home Max speakers.
CNET Smart Home
-
reading•Vizio SmartCast TVs add support for Alexa voice control
-
Mar 10•KitchenAid stand mixers add more colors to match your kitchen
-
Mar 10•Instant Pot Max cooks faster, has more features than other models
-
Mar 10•The Gogogate2 makes garage management easy
-
Mar 9•Garadget adds simple smarts to your garage door
-
•See All
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.