Vizio's first OLED TV is finally coming in 2020

After years of manufacturing LCDs, Vizio is set to sell its first OLED televisions in the US market this year. In its announcement at CES 2020, Vizio said its first OLED TV delivers "exceptional picture quality from any viewing angle" using its own picture-processing technology. It will feature a "luxury industrial design" with a 4mm bezel and "intuitive" cable management.

The Californian company will join competitors LG and Sony, which have both been selling OLED TVs for the last few years, as well as newcomer Konka.

Vizio did not specify pricing, but the TV will be available in 55- and 65-inch sizes.

TVs that use organic light emitting diode (or OLED) displays deliver the best picture quality available and generally cost a lot more than LCD screens. CNET's Editors' Choice OLED model for 2019, the B9 series, currently sells for more than $2,300 at the 65-inch size. In comparison Vizio's best 2019 LCD TV, the P-Series Quantum X, costs $1,500.

Like the 2020 LCD-based models it announced, Vizio's OLED TV will include the company's own IQ Ultra Processor for picture processing along with a "ProGaming Engine" with AMD's FreeSync and 4K/120Hz compatibility. It will also offer Vizio's SmartCast 4.0 for streaming and media playback.

Vizio is yet to confirm whether the OLED panel will be sourced from LG Display, but it seems likely given that company's domination of the OLED market. Both LG and Sony use LG Display panels.