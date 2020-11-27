Deal Savings Price





Update, Nov. 27: This product is back down to $180 as one of many solid Black Friday kitchen deals.

Vitamix is the Peloton of blenders. The Sonos. The Apple. It's the top-tier, premium brand in its space, with prices to match and rare discounts. That's what makes this deal especially exciting: For a limited time, Amazon has the . That's $90 off the regular refurb price and $170 off the price of a new one.

A pair of new Vitamix blenders are also on sale at Amazon: The , along with the more powerful -- are down to $250 and $390 respectively. If you're just looking to upgrade your canister, Amazon has dropped the price on a , designed especially to whip and emulsify for cocktail and latte foam, whipped cream and more fluffy stuff. It's just $100 ($45 off) during the Black Friday Vitamix flash sale.

Vitamix This is an "Amazon Renewed" product, meaning Amazon proper will cover you for 90 days if anything goes wrong (or you just want a refund). However, you also get a full three-year warranty from Vitamix, same as you'd get with a new one. (CNET investigated reconditioned Vitamix blenders last year, so check that out if you want to learn more.) Unlike some models, this one employs a low-profile design, meaning it should fit under kitchen cabinets. It offers 10 variable speeds and a dishwasher-safe lid and container. CNET hasn't reviewed this model, but nearly 800 Amazon buyers (of this reconditioned model) collectively rated it 4.7 stars out of 5. If you've been lusting after a Vitamix but put off by its sky-high pricing, this is about as good as it gets.

Sur la Table A new Explorian is also on sale at Amazon. While we often find this model on "sale" for $280, it rarely drops below that, so the $250 price tag is a legit deal if you feel more comfortable bagging a brand new blender.

Read more: Best Keurig Black Friday deals: Get a $50 K-Slim, K-Select for $70 and K-Mini for $60

Vitamix For a slightly amped-up Vitamix, the Professional Series 750 is also on sale, down more than $200 to $390. This comes with a large 64-ounce low-profile container and has an added self-cleaning function.

One of the Vitamix claims to fame is soup: While blending, the blades heat up enough to turn cold ingredients into hot soup within about 6 minutes.

Your thoughts?

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.