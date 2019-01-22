UPS and Latch add 10 US cities to in-building delivery program

UPS

UPS and Latch launched a New York and San Francisco pilot program last year, allowing UPS drivers to deliver packages inside apartment buildings equipped with a Latch smart access device. Today the companies announced plans to extend the service to 10 more cities.

The expansion is set for mid 2019 and will cover buildings in Atlanta, Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston, Dallas, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, Boston, Miami and Seattle. While residents and property managers can use Latch to manage access to all parts of a building, UPS only uses it to enter a building's common area, not individual units.

Latch's smart access system is built on the idea of a smart lock. But it's also a card reader and can work with door codes as well as the Latch app for iOS and Android phones. Each latch device includes a wide-angle camera that captures a still photo of non-residents at the door for the property manager to review.

Latch

Latch also announced that its R-Series device is now available as a standalone product with an MSRP of $499. Previously, you could only purchase the R-Series as part of a full-building system. The R-Series lock is designed for use on a single door and allows authorized persons or trusted providers to enter the building with an app, door code or keycard.

The Latch-powered deliveries by UPS will be available to new and existing Latch customers in a qualifying building. Latch determines a building's qualification based on multiple factors including size and location. For more information visit Latch's website.

