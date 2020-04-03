Upgrade your seating with a Respawn-120 racing-style gaming chair for 52% off

Newegg

All desk chairs are not alike; that's why some people are willing to spend over $1,000 for a chair like the Humanscale Freedom or SteelCase Gesture. Those high-end office chairs are supremely comfortable and ergonomic but lack a certain pizzazz that gamers are fond of. If you are looking to jazz up the home office you find yourself spending a lot more time in these days, you might prefer a chair that hits some solid comfort notes yet is styled for action. If so, take a look at the Respwan-120 Racing Style Gaming Chair. Usually priced at $227, right now you can get the at Newegg. That's 52% off.

The Respawn-120 is mostly covered in black bonded leather, and though you usually have a choice of several racing stripe accent colors, the only option available at this price is green. It's built on a steel tube frame and filled with molded foam for contoured support. The seat comes equipped with a pair of movable pillows -- one for lumbar support and a second for a headrest.

Most seats only recline about 25 degrees or so, but the Respawn 120's claim to fame is a full 180-degree reclining backrest, which presumably means there's never any reason to leave your desk. You can work and game all day, then lean back and nap in the same chair.

The chair has a few other amenities, like armrests that adjust not just up and down but also forward and back, and a spacious 20 inches of seat width between the arms. The seat can be adjusted as low as 18.5 inches or as high as 22.5 inches, and it all comes on a 5-caster base that has a maximum load of 275 pounds.

If you want to upgrade your chair with some racing-inspired ergo seating, you'll need to move quickly, since this flash sale ends at midnight tonight, April 3.

