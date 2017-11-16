9 smart thermostats to regulate your home's heat and AC

CNET también está disponible en español.

Smart thermostats for all

Honeywell Lyric Smart Thermostat

Honeywell Lyric T5 Smart Thermostat

Ecobee4 Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat

Ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat

Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Programmable Thermostat

Lux Geo Thermostat

Google Nest Thermostat E

Google Nest Learning Thermostat (2015)

iDevices Thermostat

Here's a running list of the smart thermostats we've reviewed to date.

While they have different designs and rely on different smart features, they have one thing in common: voice control functionality.

Read on to find out more about the smart thermostats available today.

Caption by / Photo by John Kim/CNET

The Honeywell Lyric Smart Thermostat can talk with Siri through Apple HomeKit or with Alexa via the Amazon Echo, Echo Dot and Tap speakers.

It also has geofencing capabilities tied to your phone's location. When you leave home, the Lyric should automatically adjust to a more energy-efficient temperature. And when you return, it should auto-adjust back to a more comfortable setting.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$198.88
Read full review
See at Amazon.com

Honeywell's Lyric T5 works with Apple HomeKit and Amazon Alexa devices, so you have a couple of different ways to adjust this thermostat with your voice.

It also has geofencing capabilities. Simply set a home and away radius and let the Lyric T5 adjust the heat and air conditioning for you.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$110.00
Read full review
See at Amazon.com

Unlike the Nest Learning Thermostat, the Ecobee4 uses remote sensors to help determine if someone's home or away.

It also works with Apple HomeKit, Samsung SmartThings, Wink and IFTTT and even has a built-in Alexa speaker. 

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Ecobee's Ecobee3 Lite works with a ton of smart home platforms: Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Samsung SmartThings, Wink and IFTTT.

The Lite model may look like the original Ecobee3, but it doesn't come with a remote sensor for tracking your home and away status.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$199.99
Read full review
See at Amazon.com

The Emerson Sensi Wi-Fi Programmable Thermostat doesn't have algorithmic learning, geofencing or standalone presence sensors.

It does, however, work with Amazon Alexa.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$125.00
Read full review
See at Amazon.com

The Lux Geo Thermostat has geofencing capabilities for automatic home and away modes.

You can also set a recurring heating and cooling schedule in the related Lux app.

The thermostat's flexible design can be mounted either vertically or horizontally.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$89.00
Read full review
See at Amazon.com

The Nest Thermostat E is Google's entry-level smart thermostat. The E has (almost) all of the same features as the Nest Learning Thermostat, but has less expensive hardware components to reduce prices.

Caption by / Photo by Chris Monroe/CNET
$179.99
Read full review
See at Amazon.com

The Nest Learning Thermostat uses algorithms to adapt to your daily routine.

Its built-in sensors help detect whether you're home or away and will adjust the temperature automatically.

It also works with Amazon Alexa devices and the Google Home.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$210.99
Read full review
See at Amazon.com

iDevices' smart thermostat doesn't have as much connected tech as some of its competitors, but it does work with Apple HomeKit for Siri voice control.

Caption by / Photo by Tyler Lizenby/CNET
$107.40
Read full review
See at Amazon.com
9 smart thermostats to regulate your home's heat and AC

Published:
