Toshiba's 55-inch 4K Fire TV hits an all-time-low $300

An Amazon Prime subscription offers more than just fast shipping and TV and movie streaming; a membership also affords occasional exclusive deals. For example, if you sign up for an Amazon Prime Rewards Visa card right now, you'll receive a $100 Amazon gift card. (Non-Prime subscribers get only $50.)

Meanwhile, for a limited time, and while supplies last, Prime subscribers can get the , the lowest price on record. Normally, it's $449.99. Ironically, this ships from and is sold by Best Buy, which currently offers the same model at $379.99.

It's worth bopping over to Best Buy to , which average out to 4.6 stars from over 1,300 buyers. This is apparently a new listing at Amazon, where it currently has zero user reviews.

Based on the model number, this appears to be a 2020 version of the Toshiba Fire TV Editions that David Katzmaier reviewed last year. It's hard to tell exactly what's different here, but the verdict then was "great prices, great voice features, great Fire TV app selection." However, the picture quality didn't measure up to similar Roku TVs -- and Katzmaier noted his preference for the latter's interface, a sentiment I share.

That said, a 55-inch Toshiba smart TV for $300? With mostly stellar user ratings? At the very least it's worth a look.

