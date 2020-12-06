Today only at Best Buy: Save $180 on a Dyson vacuum, $80 on a hoverboard and more

Deal Savings Price







This year, Black Friday is sort of like Groundhog Day, only in a good way. Every morning, we wake up and discover there's still a sale going on somewhere. Today, it's the end of Best Buy's week-long string of daily flash sales in which each day focused on a different category. In days past, we've seen deal days dedicated to appliances, TVs and smart devices. I can't discern the theme today -- it includes vacuums, aerogardens and hoverboards -- but as always, it lasts for 12 hours only, from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. PT.

Overall, the deals we've seen from Best Buy for this past week haven't been as compelling as what we saw during November's best Black Friday sales, but this is still an opportunity to save some scratch if you were too slow to pull the trigger last month. Here are a few of the best deals we've found at Best Buy today.

Dyson If you have had your eye on a Dyson V7 Animal, today's the day to get it for close to half off. This isn't the all-time low price, and in fact we saw it sell for $200 on Cyber Monday. But this is still a significant discount. The V7 Animal weighs less than six pounds, has a 30-minute battery life and the accessories include a powerful mini motorhead for handling your pet fur cleanup needs.

AeroGarden Aerogarden's pod-based indoor gardens make it easy to raise herbs, greens and flowers under a bank of LED grow lights. This Harvest Elite Slim has slots for six pods that extend down into a stainless steel soil free base and are nurtured by an overhead 20-watt grow light. It measures just 15 inches long, so you can fit it on most tables or counters, and it comes with six starters flower pods.

Hover-1 They don't really hover, but hoverboards are a fun way to zip around for kids and adults alike. The Hover-1 Superfly is regularly $200 and has been recently selling on Best Buy for $140, so this $120 price is a decently good deal. It features dual 200-watt motors, a max speed of 7 mph and can go 6 miles on a charge.

Sun Joe Save $60 on Sun Joe's SPX2003 Electric Pressure Washer. It features a max pressure of 2,000 psi, a 13-amp motor and three swappable, quick connect spray tips that give you a tightly focused "zero percent" beam, 15% or 40%. It connects to a 20-foot steel-reinforced hose and 35-foot power cord.

