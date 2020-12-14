TikTok is coming to Samsung Smart TVs in Europe

Samsung

TikTok is heading to the living room, at least overseas. On Monday the popular social media app began rolling out an app for Samsung Smart TVs in Europe.

As spotted by Business Insider, the new app will first be available in the UK and can be accessed on Samsung TVs from 2018 or later. In a press release, Samsung says that the TV-version of TikTok is exclusive to its televisions, adding that it has been "specifically created for a home-viewing experience" including offering the app's popular "For You" and "Following" feeds.

The South Korean electronics giant adds that TikTok content has also been organized into 12 categories, ranging from animals and comedy to food and gaming, to allow for easier viewing on the TV.

No TikTok account is required to view the app, which on older TVs will be found in the Samsung Smart TV App Store, while it will come preinstalled on new TVs in the future. Samsung says that other countries will get the app "in the coming months," though no mention was made of a possible US launch.

TikTok, whose parent company ByteDance is based in China, has had a tumultuous year in the US, including facing multiple bans by the US government and the forcing of a potential sale of some of its US business to Oracle and Walmart.

CNET has reached out to TikTok and Samsung for additional details and will update if they respond.