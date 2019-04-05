This 32-inch Insignia Fire TV is a steal at $100

Best Buy

To my thinking, any TV you buy today should have either Amazon Fire TV or Roku built in. Thankfully, you don't have to pay a premium for those awesome "smart" interfaces.

Proof-positive: Today only, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the Insignia 32-inch LED TV with built-in Fire TV for just $99.99 (plus tax). That's $70 off the regular price.

So: Fire TV or Roku? The latter gets more attention these days, but Fire TV is arguably just as good (maybe even better). It affords most of the same streaming apps: Netflix, Hulu, HBO and so on. (Alas, if you want YouTube, you have to access it via a web-browser app.) And it comes with an Alexa-enabled remote, so you can bark orders at the TV.

Fire TV also affords access to various Alexa skills and a huge library of Amazon apps. For example, you could play the excellent party game Quiplash -- something Roku can't do.

Read more: The best TVs for 2019

There's a built-in tuner should you wish to connect an antenna, and three HDMI inputs for things like cable boxes and game consoles.

Here's the only real hedge: The TV tops out at 720p (aka 1,366x768-pixel) resolution, meaning it's definitely not suited for computer use. Some would also argue that 720p is a bit low for a 32-inch screen. I'd say it's the cutoff point: Anything larger and you'll definitely want 1080p. But here it's probably sufficient.

Indeed, look no further than the 1,000-plus customer ratings, which average out to 4.6 stars. Few users appear to have an issue with the 720p resolution.

Your thoughts?

