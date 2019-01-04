Best Buy

If you missed scoring a sweet TV deal in the weeks leading up the holidays, have no fear: There are more to come, because we're in the weeks leading up to Super Bowl LIII. (That's 53, for those of you who don't speak Roman.)

In fact, here's one right now: Today only, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the Insignia 24-inch LED TV with built-in Fire TV for just $99.99 (plus tax). That's $50 off the regular price.

Roku TVs get all the attention these days, but let's not overlook the Fire TV option. It's arguably just as good, with most of the same streaming apps: Netflix, Hulu, HBO and so on. And you get the benefit of an Alexa-enabled remote, so you can just tell the TV which channel you want.

What's more, Fire TV affords access to various Alexa skills and a huge library of Amazon apps. For example, you could play the excellent party game Quiplash -- something Roku can't do. Granted, a 24-inch screen is a little small for a party game, but you catch my drift.

The TV itself tops out at 720p (aka 1,366x768-pixel) resolution, meaning it's not ideally suited for computer use. But don't let that "low" resolution dissuade you -- at this size, 1080p is overkill.

There's a built-in tuner should you wish to connect an antenna, and three HDMI inputs for things like cable boxes and game consoles. Around 80 Best Buy customers collectively rated this 4.4 stars out of 5.

I think something like this would make a fine addition to a kitchen, den, dorm room, bedroom or anyplace else a bigger TV wouldn't fit.

Your thoughts?

Seehonor

Bonus deal: Before you take your next trip, be sure to pack a day-pack -- something that lets you carry a water bottle, mobile charger and other essentials while you're out and about.

Like this one: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Seehonor 35L folding backpack is just $7.97 with promo code XCRC6FS4. It normally sells for $14.

What's a folding backpack? It's one that collapses down into a compact stuff sack, which you can then easily store in your suitcase. Unfold it and now you've got a roomy backpack that's ideal for daily outings.

It even has a few safety features, like an emergency whistle integrated into one of the buckles and reflective straps so you're more visible at night. It's also water-resistant.

Something this cheap, how can it be any good? I don't know, but the vendor backs it with a lifetime warranty. I'd say for eight bucks, it's worth a try.

