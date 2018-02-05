CNET también está disponible en español.

Best TVs under $4,000

Vizio E 80-inch

Vizio E 80-inch: With Google Cast

Vizio M 75-inch

Vizio M 75-inch: Chromecast is built in

Sony X900E 75-inch

Sony X900E 75-inch: Android and plenty of apps

Samsung MU9000 series 75-inch

Samsung MU9000 series 75-inch

Samsung QNQ7F series 75-inch: Good in bright rooms

Samsung QNQ7F series 75-inch

LG OLED65C7P 65-inch

LG OLED65C7P 65-inch: Minimalistic design

LG OLEDE7P 65-inch: Perfect black levels

LG OLEDE7P 65-inch

Sony XBR-A1E series 65-inch

Sony XBR-A1E series 65-inch: Speaker as screen

These large TVs are the best you can get for under the $4,000 price point. 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The bigger the Vizio E set, the better the picture quality, because of local dimming. This 80-inch screen will set you back $2,747.80. 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The Google Cast system has a good amount of apps and frequent updates. And now you can access some of the apps without using your phone. 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The Vizio M-Series has better picture quality than anything else at its price. The 75-inch screen costs $1,932.61. 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The Chromecast built-in system offers apps and frequent updates. However, the picture is not as bright as on some other TVs. 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The Sony XBR-X900E has excellent image quality, with deep black levels and accurate color. It also has a sleek look. The 75-inch screen is $2,299.99. 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The Android TV operating system has plenty of apps and integrated Google Assistant.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The Samsung MU9000 looks fantastic both on and off. The 75-inch screen costs $2,997.99.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

Samsung's homegrown smart TV system is very good, but its app coverage isn't as comprehensive as that of Android TV (on Sony sets) or Roku TV.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The picture quality on the Samsung QNQ7F series is very good, especially in bright rooms. The 75-inch screen is $3,297.99.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The design on this TV is very sleek, especially due to the innovative "invisible" wiring system.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The LG OLED65C7P delivers perfect black levels, wide viewing angles, accurate color and a great bright-room picture. The 65-inch screen is $2,696.99.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The C7 is very minimalistic. There's less than a half-inch of black frame around the picture itself to the top and sides, a bit more below, and no logo on the front of the TV at all. It's one sleek TV. 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The LG OLEDE7P delivers perfect black levels, wide viewing angles, accurate color and a great bright-room picture. The 65-inch is $3,496.99.

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The E7 has glass around the edges and a speaker bar along the bottom — a beautiful design. 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The Sony XBR-A1E is almost all picture when seen from the front. It has perfect black levels, wide viewing angles, accurate color and a great bright-room picture. The 65-inch screen is $2,499.99. 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET

The screen is a speaker and the TV leans against a stand, creating a striking nearly all-picture TV. 

Caption by / Photo by Sarah Tew/CNET
