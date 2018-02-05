Best TVs under $4,000

CNET también está disponible en español.
Don't show this again
These large TVs are the best you can get for under the $4,000 price point.
The bigger the Vizio E set, the better the picture quality, because of local dimming. This 80-inch screen will set you back $2,747.80.
The Google Cast system has a good amount of apps and frequent updates. And now you can access some of the apps without using your phone.
The Vizio M-Series has better picture quality than anything else at its price. The 75-inch screen costs $1,932.61.
The Chromecast built-in system offers apps and frequent updates. However, the picture is not as bright as on some other TVs.
The Sony XBR-X900E has excellent image quality, with deep black levels and accurate color. It also has a sleek look. The 75-inch screen is $2,299.99.
The Android TV operating system has plenty of apps and integrated Google Assistant.
The Samsung MU9000 looks fantastic both on and off. The 75-inch screen costs $2,997.99.
Samsung's homegrown smart TV system is very good, but its app coverage isn't as comprehensive as that of Android TV (on Sony sets) or Roku TV.
The picture quality on the Samsung QNQ7F series is very good, especially in bright rooms. The 75-inch screen is $3,297.99.
The design on this TV is very sleek, especially due to the innovative "invisible" wiring system.
The LG OLED65C7P delivers perfect black levels, wide viewing angles, accurate color and a great bright-room picture. The 65-inch screen is $2,696.99.
The C7 is very minimalistic. There's less than a half-inch of black frame around the picture itself to the top and sides, a bit more below, and no logo on the front of the TV at all. It's one sleek TV.
The LG OLEDE7P delivers perfect black levels, wide viewing angles, accurate color and a great bright-room picture. The 65-inch is $3,496.99.
The E7 has glass around the edges and a speaker bar along the bottom — a beautiful design.
The Sony XBR-A1E is almost all picture when seen from the front. It has perfect black levels, wide viewing angles, accurate color and a great bright-room picture. The 65-inch screen is $2,499.99.
The screen is a speaker and the TV leans against a stand, creating a striking nearly all-picture TV.