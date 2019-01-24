Sarah Tew/CNET

Best Buy is having a four-day sale -- and it's a good one, with many products at or near Black Friday prices. You'll find discounts -- some of them significant -- on a ton of items, everything from appliances to phones to smart-home gear.

Want to know which products really stand out? Below I've gathered up what I consider the five best deals from this big sale. If you happen to be in the market for a TV, an iPad, a pressure cooker or an entertainment hub with a universal remote, this is your lucky day.

Apple iPad Pro 10.5 (256GB): $550 (save $250) Sarah Tew/CNET This is an unusually large discount. If you're still working with an older iPad, this may well be a good upgrade option. You get a bigger screen, boatloads of storage, better cameras, a faster processor, Apple Pencil support and so on. See at Best Buy iPad Pro 2017 review

Caavo Control Center entertainment hub and universal remote with voice control: $60 (save $40) Sarah Tew/CNET The Caavo Control Center, normally $99, has "Harmony killer" written all over it. It controls all your home-theater components courtesy of a universal remote that supports voice commands. This is the best price we've seen on it since Black Friday. See at Best Buy Caavo Control Center preview

Insignia 6-Quart Multi-Function Pressure Cooker: $30 (save $70) Best Buy Instant Pot, Shminstant Shmot. Best Buy's house-brand cooker performs the same quick-meal tricks and has a 4.7-star average rating from over 550 buyers. See at Best Buy

Sharp 58-inch 4K Roku TV: $350 (save $200) Sharp Super Bowl 2019, anyone? This TV could make a great addition to your party, and the huge price drop will leave room in the budget for wings. See at Best Buy

Toshiba 43-inch 1080p TV with Fire TV: $180 (save $120) Toshiba Just a week or two ago, Best Buy was selling its house-brand Insignia 43-inch TV -- usually $300 -- for $200. Now you can bag a Toshiba for $20 less than that. It has the same built-in Amazon Fire TV UI, plus a remote that supports Alexa-powered voice commands. See at Best Buy

