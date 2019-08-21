Sarah Tew/CNET

What's better: A pretty good budget TV with a great price or a really good high-end TV with a great discount? TCL now rules the budget-TV space, while former budget champ Vizio is now focusing more on premium models. Case in point: The P-Series Quantum, which debuted in 2018 to sky-high praise from CNET's David Katzmaier. His primary complaint: The $2,100 price tag, though it later dipped to around $1,500.

Today, however, the TV is on sale for an all-time low (though Best Buy had it for just $1 more last week): For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the Vizio P-Series Quantum 4K HDR 65-inch Smart TV for $998 shipped. At this writing, it's in stock, but shows "only 15 left (but more on the way)." So if it runs out, you should still be able to order at this price; you may just have to wait a little bit for delivery. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

I'm not a TV expert -- again, you'll want to read Katz's P-Series Quantum review -- but I know a good deal when I see one. This is a decidedly popular model among people who know their stuff.

Indeed, although it has a curiously low number of user reviews at Amazon (just seven), nearly 100 Best Buy customers collectively rated it 4.6 stars. Search elsewhere and you'll find similarly enthusiastic praise.

Why? Because the P-Series offers the best picture this side of OLED. Said Katz: "It's blindingly bright, offering a superb HDR image and great performance in a bright room. Effective full-array local dimming creates deep black levels and minimizes blooming."

Meanwhile, it offers not only Vizio's smart UI, with access to all the major streaming services, but also built-in Chromecast so you can branch out into what your phone or tablet has to offer.

So again I'll ask: Are you better off paying $800 for TCL's 6 Series model, which is great by all accounts, or $998 for the previously $2,100 Vizio, which is "wow" by all accounts?

Bonus deal: Pressure-wash all your stuff for $127.48

I love using pressure washers. Don't ask me to explain why. Whether for cleaning the gunk off your deck or siding or just washing your car, they're just fun!

The price to buy a pressure washer: less fun. But here's a deal worth a look: The Paxcess 2,150-PSI Electric Pressure Washer for $127.48 with promo code N84T3WY6. That's a full 25% off the regular price.

Couple things I particularly like about this model: It has a twist-to-adjust nozzle so you can get different spray patterns without having to swap out tips, a hand-crank wheel for reeling in and storing the 26-foot hose, and a metal wand and hose connector rather than plastic ones.

The warranty isn't listed anywhere, but Paxcess does promise lifetime technical support.

