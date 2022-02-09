The Book of Boba Fett finale recap: Episode 7's ending, post-credits scene explained

Lucasfilm

The seventh episode of The Book of Boba Fett landed on Wednesday, bringing the former bounty hunter's quest to become a Tatooine crime boss to an end in the live-action Star Wars show's season finale. It came after the nasty Pyke Syndicate scared off the Hutt Twins and hired deadly mercenary Cad Bane as its enforcer, potentially setting him up for a battle with Boba.

Recent episodes have also felt ripped straight out of The Mandalorian, with Mando getting a sweet new ship from the prequel era and Luke Skywalker forcing lil Grogu to choose between his Jedi training and his connection with Mando. Which felt a bit mean, but that's old-school Jedi for ya.

Let's ride the SPOILERS into battle in Chapter 7: In the Name of Honor.

Lord Fett

After wrecking Mos Espa with a rancor, Boba kills Bane and drives the Pyke forces out while Fennec slaughters the group's leadership. With this, Boba's leadership over Jabba the Hutt's territory is secured.

Mid-credits bacta dip

It's a little hard to make out, but the person in the bacta tank is Cobb Vanth (Timothy Olyphant). The marshal of Freetown (formerly known as Mos Pelgo) and one-time of Boba's armor was gunned down by Bane in the previous episode.

Preparing to work on Cobb is the Modifier (musician Stephen Bruner, aka Thundercat), who saved Fennec Shand's life through cybernetic enhancements. This suggests that Cobb will be similarly enhanced.

This doesn't really hint at another show or movie as mid- and post-credit scenes often do – it just confirms that Cobb is alive. Which we already kinda suspected, since Bane only blasted him in the shoulder. It's a pretty weak stinger, but I'm glad the character can return (I'd watch a "Book of Cobb Vanth" series, give every Star Wars character a book deal). Maybe he and Boba can chat about striking intimidating poses in that beskar armor.

