Star Wars movies and TV series: The full list of release dates

Get excited for Obi-Wan Kenobi to hit Disney Plus in May.

Jennifer Bisset
Look forward to Obi-Wan Kenobi this May.

The first trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi is here, transporting us back to our childhoods with one peep of musical theme Duel of the Fates. The one-season limited series arrives May 25 on Disney Plus, filling that The Book of Boba Fett void. (Although, you might also be happy The Book of Boba Fett is done and dusted.)

For more Star Wars movies and shows release dates, check the calendar below (we'll make sure to keep updating it).

Every upcoming Star Wars movie

Movie US release date UK release date Australia release date
Rogue Squadron TBA TBA TBA

Upcoming Star Wars series

Series Release date
The Mandalorian season 3 TBA
Obi-Wan Kenobi May 25
The Bad Batch season 2 2022
Andor Mid-2022
Ahsoka TBA
The Acolyte TBA
Lando TBA
Rangers of the New Republic TBA

