Star Wars movies and TV series: The full list of release dates

The first trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi is here, transporting us back to our childhoods with one peep of musical theme Duel of the Fates. The one-season limited series arrives May 25 on Disney Plus, filling that The Book of Boba Fett void. (Although, you might also be happy The Book of Boba Fett is done and dusted.)
For more Star Wars movies and shows release dates, check the calendar below (we'll make sure to keep updating it).
Every upcoming Star Wars movie
|Movie
|US release date
|UK release date
|Australia release date
|Rogue Squadron
|TBA
|TBA
|TBA
Upcoming Star Wars series
|Series
|Release date
|The Mandalorian season 3
|TBA
|Obi-Wan Kenobi
|May 25
|The Bad Batch season 2
|2022
|Andor
|Mid-2022
|Ahsoka
|TBA
|The Acolyte
|TBA
|Lando
|TBA
|Rangers of the New Republic
|TBA