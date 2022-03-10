Star Wars movies and TV series: The full list of release dates

Disney Plus

The first trailer for Obi-Wan Kenobi is here, transporting us back to our childhoods with one peep of musical theme Duel of the Fates. The one-season limited series arrives May 25 on Disney Plus, filling that The Book of Boba Fett void. (Although, you might also be happy The Book of Boba Fett is done and dusted.)

Between darkness and defeat, hope survives.



Watch the new teaser trailer for @ObiWanKenobi, and start streaming the limited series May 25 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/o0eSNRjHMa — Disney+ (@disneyplus) March 9, 2022

